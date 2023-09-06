The D'Amelio Show: Charli Faces 'Pressure' in Landon Barker Romance as Dixie Opens Up About Health Scare (Exclusive)

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio are navigating fame on their own terms in the third season of their family’s Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show.

In PEOPLE's exclusive debut of the trailer for the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on Sept. 20, Charli says there is “a really confusing dynamic within my family” as they live in the public eye.

While the sisters are seen criss-crossing the world to attend events from fashion week to the Grammys, Charli, 19, admits the past year has been “insane” while their father Marc, 54, worries about the impact of their new found fame.

“Hollywood could chew you up and spit you out, but this is the life that everyone asked,” he shares as Dixie is seen getting treatment for dehydration just hours before the launch party for her family's new footwear company.

Dixie, 22, adds: “If I talk now, I'm going to say things I'm going to regret.”

The trailer also delves into Charli and her mother Heidi competing against each other on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. Charli called the experience “hard” on the family, while Dixie says, "It was just a mess and not everyone was fine.”

Charli also opens up about her relationship with Landon Barker, who is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's son, and admits there is “a lot of pressure” while dating in the public eye.

Dixie also teases she is ready to tell “the real story” behind the rumors of her dating media personality Josh Richards but frets that “on the internet, every single person I'm next to, I’m dating.”

Later, Dixie candidly discusses her mental health struggles which caused her to stay “in bed for the last three months of 2022.” She says she is now “finding who I want to be.”

The trailer concludes with Charli telling the cameras, “If you keep one more secret for me, I'm going to melt down,” while Dixie admits, “I think I'm finally ready to talk about everything that went on.”

A producer then asks, “What do you feel comfortable saying about what happened?” and Charli responds, “There are so many sides to the story. I don't even know where to begin.”

According to a logline for season 3, the family's relationships will become their biggest struggles during the new season of the show, which is produced by the Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television.

"While the outside world beckons with bigger and better opportunities for the D’Amelios, their toughest challenges come from within their own relationships. Sisters Dixie and Charli experience their highs and lows together, but without Marc and Heidi to mediate, things come to a head when they can’t see eye-to-eye. Charli has leapt from phone screens to performing live, but young love and family strife take center stage. Dixie, newly in her single era, is living large as a young celebrity in Hollywood, but will the high life bring her down? And with their futures on the line, the D’Amelios work to build their family business into an empire, but are Dixie and Charli yearning for more independence?" reads the season 3 description.

In 2022, the family opened up to PEOPLE about their decision to document lives on television including Charli talking about acne, panic attacks and disordered eating, and Dixie discussing her anxiety and depression.

"People have told me how talking about those things has helped them — and no Internet bully or troll could take that away," Charli said at the time.

Added Heidi: "It's nice to see them happy and putting their mental health and their bodies first. With that, I worry less."

No matter what happens, the D'Amelios will "always have each other to fall back on," said Charli. "That makes all of this so much easier."

Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 20 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly through Oct. 18.

