'The Crown' Teases a 'Hint' at Final Season Covering a Huge Event for King Charles and Queen Camilla

Netflix teased that the final season of The Crown is set to feature a prominent royal wedding.

As the sixth installment of the drama based on the British royal family enters its final season, Netflix shared that viewers can expect to see the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla — then known as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall — play out on screen.

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix come to an end later this year,” the show’s official account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

“We’ll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” they added alongside a photo of a program for the "service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall” that took place in April 2005 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The King, now 74, and Queen, now 76, married in a civil ceremony held in the Windsor Guildhall followed by a martial blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.



In the most recent cast that appears in seasons 5 and 6, Dominic West portrays Charles while Olivia Williams plays Camilla.

West, 53, previously revealed that he crossed paths with Camilla at a party in 2021. She amusingly addressed him as "Your Majesty" in an apparent nod to his casting in the show.

The upcoming season will follow the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, played by Imelda Staunton. Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate Middleton, while Prince William will be portrayed by two actors, Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey, as his character ages.

While the fifth season was originally intended to be The Crown’s last, Netflix announced that the series would be extended in 2020.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan previously said in a statement.

The period for the final season will cover the late '90s and early 2000s, covering events including Princess Diana's death in 1997 and when Prince William and Kate Middleton started dating at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The sixth season began filming in September 2022 but production was briefly suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8.

"The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan wrote in a statement to Deadline.

A few days later, filming resumed in Spain as actress Elizabeth Debicki was seen on set recreating Princess Diana's trip to Bosnia in 1997.

In March, the show filmed scenes at the University of St. Andrews.