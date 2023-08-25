'The Crown' Producers Say Princess Diana's Death Was 'Delicately, Thoughtfully Recreated' for Show

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on August 25, 2023 01:22PM EDT
Diana, Princess Of Wales Attends The Victor Chang Research Institute Dinner Dance During Her Visit To Sydney, Australia
Princess Diana in 1996. Photo:

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

The Crown's creators did not take the portrayal of Princess Diana's fatal car accident lightly.

Executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie spoke at the Edinburgh TV Festival about how Netflix and Left Bank Pictures approached the tragic event, which will be portrayed in the sixth and final season of the royal drama.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people, and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it," Mackie said, according to Deadline.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated," she continued, adding that Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki "was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident."

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki (L) and English actor Dominic West pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the World Premiere of "The Crown (Season 5)" in London on November 8, 2022
Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, who play Princess Diana and Prince Charles on The Crown, on November 8, 2022.

Daniel Leal /AFP via Getty

On Aug. 31, 1997, Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, were traveling by car in Paris with a driver and bodyguard pursued by paparazzi when their vehicle slammed into a support column of a tunnel, flipped and came to a rest in front of oncoming traffic.

Al Fayed and the driver died instantly while Diana died later in the hospital. She was 36 years old.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the moment of impact of the car crash will be excluded from The Crown.

"The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," the streaming service said in a statement to The Sun, which was the first to report the news.

Police officer David Douglas — who worked on Operation Paget, the investigation into the various conspiracy theories surrounding Diana's death launched by the British Metropolitan Police in 2004, — appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain in August in his first TV interview.

"It's my absolute total belief it was a terrible, tragic accident in which three people lost their lives and one other person had their life turned upside down," Douglas said.

Host Ranvir Singh asked if it was the combination of no seatbelts, paparazzi chasing the car and the driver having some drinks.

"When you look at most incidents, accidents, you find there's a chain of events, and if any one of those chain of events had been different, it might not have led to that happening," Douglas said. "For example, if they'd been wearing seatbelts, our experts tell us it was probably an 80% chance that they would have survived the accident."

Although the series does not reach the modern years of the monarchy, Harries said at the Edinburgh TV Festival that the September 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth impacted the show's finale.

"The passing of Her Majesty impacted on us all…It didn't change [the story] fundamentally, but it did change it in a sense. When you see it, I think you will know what I mean," Harries said, according to Deadline. "It's a very powerful film and a very respectful episode."

Mackie added she had "very mixed emotions" about the show coming to a close after six seasons.

"It's a huge part of my career and my life, and I'm deeply proud of it," she said. "So suddenly it's ending, and one feels untethered by that."

Photos from the set of The Crown's final season have hinted at some of the other storylines, from the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story in college to Prince Harry's Nazi costume scandal.

