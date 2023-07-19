Netflix's Faith Series 'The Chosen' Earns SAG-AFTRA Exemption to Continue Filming During Strike

Soap operas can also resume production being that they are employed under SAG-AFTRA's National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting

Published on July 19, 2023
Faith Series âThe Chosenâ Granted SAG Waiver To Continue Filming & Becomes First Known Series To Get Exemption During Strike
Photo:

angel studios

The Chosen is back in production just days after the SAG-AFTRA announced it has initiated a strike.

The news was shared through a tweet on the Netflix faith-based series' official Twitter account on Sunday, stating that the show had been approved for a waiver to continue filming its fourth season.

According to Deadline, the series is due to wrap in two weeks and resumed filming Monday.

While the strike has caused many shows to pause filming, per Entertainment Weekly, The Chosen received an exemption due to it being an independently funded production. The series explained in a follow-up tweet on Monday: "To be clear: 1. We’ve agreed to all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement. 2. Season 4 is entirely independent and 100% funded by donations."

Series creator Dallas Jenkins echoed the same sentiments in an Instagram post directed at the SAG-AFTRA Friday that read: "We’ve submitted all the requested paperwork immediately. We fit all qualifications for an exemption. Every day that goes by without your response costs us hundreds of thousands of dollars while your actors are stuck in Utah. We’re the good guys. We’ve treated your actors well.”

The series, which stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ, centers on Jesus and the different people who met and followed or otherwise interacted with him.

Faith Series âThe Chosenâ Granted SAG Waiver To Continue Filming & Becomes First Known Series To Get Exemption During Strike

angel studios

According to the SAG-AFTRA's website, projects that qualify as "independently produced content" are able to apply for an interim agreement that allows shows to resume production without being in violation of the strike order.

Apart from The Chosen, productions that have been approved and signed to interim agreements include Simon West's action comedy, Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson, and Bryan Fuller's Dust Bunny.

Soap operas have also been able to resume production being that they are employed under SAG-AFTRA's National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, also known as the Network Code or Netcode.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Netcode covers unscripted and non-primetime shows, including soap operas General HospitalDays of Our LivesThe Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Their contracts will run through July 2024.

Some productions filming overseas have also been able to resume filming. PEOPLE previously reported that the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will be allowed to continue shooting its upcoming second season as an Equity contract production.

Since the cast is mostly comprised of actors who work under Equity, the sister union to SAG-AFTRA in the U.K., they are not advised to participate in the current strike.

