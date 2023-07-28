The Chicks Reschedule 3 Concerts 'Due to Illness' and Apologize to Fans for 'Inconvenience'

"All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances," wrote The Chicks on social media

Published on July 28, 2023
Chicks Reschedule
The Chicks. Photo:

Harry Durrant/Getty

The Chicks are not ready to take the stage in North Carolina and Tennessee.

This week, the country group postponed three concerts in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee as well as Greensboro, North Carolina due to "illness" and announced rescheduled dates for each show.

The Nashville date at Bridgestone Arena, originally set for Thursday, was postponed on the show date, while the Knoxville and Greensboro concerts (originally set for July 29 at Thompson-Boling Arena and July 30 Greensboro Coliseum Complex, respectively) were both postponed on Friday.

"We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness," wrote the band on social media. "We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve."

The "Goodbye Earl" group will now perform in Greensboro on August 8, Knoxville on Sept. 21 and Nashville on Sept. 23.

The Chicks noted that "all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances" and folk band Wild Rivers will still serve as the opening act for the shows.

The Chicks Announce Summer World Tour with Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers: 'See You Soon'
The Chicks. Kim Maguire

Earlier this summer, The Chicks' tour kicked off with a European leg throughout June and early July, and the North American leg began on July 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following their time off during the now-postponed dates, the band is set to resume the tour on Aug. 2 in Columbia, Maryland.

Natalie MainesMartie Maguire and Emily Strayer of The Chicks announced the current tour in February after wrapping a string of North American dates last year.

(L-R) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The Chicks in October 2022. Rick Kern/WireImage

"North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada! See you soon," wrote The Chicks in a press statement at the time, before acknowledging fans in the U.K. and Europe. "We can't wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond — it's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to get back!"

Ahead of their 2022 tour, The Chicks spoke to PEOPLE about feeling ready to have a blast with fans and each other.

"Something that's never changed is just, we have so much fun. We're silly, and we're just very natural and us on stage," said Maguire. "We naturally have fun together and have a friendship. That's always been there, and you see that in the shows."

