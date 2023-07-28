Entertainment Music Country The Chicks Reschedule 3 Concerts 'Due to Illness' and Apologize to Fans for 'Inconvenience' "All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances," wrote The Chicks on social media By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 06:15PM EDT Trending Videos The Chicks. Photo: Harry Durrant/Getty The Chicks are not ready to take the stage in North Carolina and Tennessee. This week, the country group postponed three concerts in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee as well as Greensboro, North Carolina due to "illness" and announced rescheduled dates for each show. The Nashville date at Bridgestone Arena, originally set for Thursday, was postponed on the show date, while the Knoxville and Greensboro concerts (originally set for July 29 at Thompson-Boling Arena and July 30 Greensboro Coliseum Complex, respectively) were both postponed on Friday. The Chicks Announce 2023 Summer World Tour with Maren Morris and More Guests: 'See You Soon' "We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness," wrote the band on social media. "We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve." The "Goodbye Earl" group will now perform in Greensboro on August 8, Knoxville on Sept. 21 and Nashville on Sept. 23. The Chicks noted that "all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances" and folk band Wild Rivers will still serve as the opening act for the shows. The Chicks Will Incorporate Social Causes into Upcoming Summer Tour: 'We're Not Going to Hold Back' The Chicks. Kim Maguire Earlier this summer, The Chicks' tour kicked off with a European leg throughout June and early July, and the North American leg began on July 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following their time off during the now-postponed dates, the band is set to resume the tour on Aug. 2 in Columbia, Maryland. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer of The Chicks announced the current tour in February after wrapping a string of North American dates last year. Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter The Chicks in October 2022. Rick Kern/WireImage "North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada! See you soon," wrote The Chicks in a press statement at the time, before acknowledging fans in the U.K. and Europe. "We can't wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond — it's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to get back!" Ahead of their 2022 tour, The Chicks spoke to PEOPLE about feeling ready to have a blast with fans and each other. "Something that's never changed is just, we have so much fun. We're silly, and we're just very natural and us on stage," said Maguire. "We naturally have fun together and have a friendship. That's always been there, and you see that in the shows."