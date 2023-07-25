'The Challenge' Alum Marie Roda Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'Here's to Strong Women'

The reality TV star announced the exciting news — which she'd kept secret until now — on her Instagram

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 25, 2023 03:21PM EDT
marie roda pregnant
Photo:

Instagram/mar8e

Marie Roda is going to be a mom!

On Sunday, the former The Challenge star, 34, announced her pregnancy news by posting a photo of herself holding her baby bump on Instagram. Roda stood in a field in a two-piece outfit that showcased her growing belly.

"Here's to strong women," she wrote in the caption. "May we know them. May we raise them. 🥹🦋."

The photo, which shows the reality TV star several months into her pregnancy, drew many surprised comments from Roda's The Challenge costars. "MARIE BREAK THE INTERNET," wrote Cara Maria Sorbello, who starred with Roda on The Challenge's 2018 season, Final Reckoning.

The Challenge Cara Maria Sorbello, Marie RodaCredit: MTV
MTV

"Beautiful Mama ❤️," wrote Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, who also competed in the Final Reckoning season.

"Omg!!!!!!!!! Congrats!! how exciting!!! ❤️❤️," The Challenge star Jenna Compono wrote in the comments, who is married to fellow Challenge star Zach Nichols.

Roda has yet to reveal any additional details about her pregnancy.

The reality star has not been back to The Challenge since 2018, where she and Maria came in fourth place. Aside from the 2018 season, Roda competed on Battle of the Seasons, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30 and Vendettas, getting her start in reality fame on The Real World: St. Thomas.

Most recently, Roda appeared on season 3 of Ex on the Beach, joining the show as Devin Walker's ex.

