Paulie Calafiore, Cory Wharton, Johnny 'Bananas' and More Return for 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2

A new Challenge awaits!

On Tuesday, CBS announced the cast of the upcoming second season of The Challenge: USA. The contestants consist of 18 alums of CBS reality shows The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor, as well as six veterans of MTV’s The Challenge.

This marks the first time the stars of the MTV version will be competing on the CBS Challenge — when The Challenge: USA premiered last summer, the cast featured alums of The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor and Love Island.



Aaron Smith/Courtesy of Paramount

The new cast boasts Big Brother winners Tyler Crispin, Tiffany Mitchell and Josh Martinez, who has also competed on the MTV version of The Challenge, as well as Survivor winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood. The Challenge’s winningest player, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, also joins the season 2 cast.

Challenge OGs wanted in on The Challenge: USA since the announcement of season 1 last year.

“I know that a lot of my colleagues are very pissed,” Wes Bergmann, who will compete on season 2 of The Challenge: USA, told PEOPLE last year of stars of MTV’s The Challenge not being included in the CBS version. “But I keep telling them, ‘This is one of those rising tides raises all boats sort of situations, where more is better. And it might feel like you have to share the attention with more people, but the total market is going to be bigger.”



Courtesy of Paramount

Bergmann, 39, saw the expansion to CBS and Paramount+, where The Challenge: All Stars and The Challenge: World Championship, has aired, as a positive.

“To build The Challenge brand on CBS and Paramount+, we will be the literal global threat for competition shows,” he continued. “And the fact that we were the ones that kind of originated it and therefore we've got the biggest brand, it's almost like we are still the sharks. It's just now, we're the sharks in a big ocean. I think it's pretty darn cool.”

Aaron Smith/Courtesy of Paramount

The Challenge: USA season 2 cast will compete for the title of Challenge Champions and for their share of the $500,000 grand prize, which will be split between one female and one male contestant in the end. T.J. Lavin will return as host.



After kicking off with a two-part premiere on Aug. 10 and 13, The Challenge: USA will air twice a week for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays only as of Aug. 31.

Aaron Smith/Courtesy of Paramount

Scroll below to meet the cast of The Challenge: USA season 2.

· Wes Bergmann — The Challenge

· Michaela Bradshaw — Survivor

· Paulie Calafiore — Big Brother, The Challenge

· Cassidy Clark — Survivor

· Luis Colon — The Amazing Race

· Tyler Crispen — Big Brother

· Tori Deal — The Challenge

· Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio — The Challenge

· Michele Fitzgerald — Survivor

· Amanda Garcia — The Challenge

· Dusty Harris — The Amazing Race

· Chanelle Howell — Survivor

· Ameerah Jones — Big Brother

· Alyssa Lopez — Big Brother

· Jonna Mannion (Stephens) — The Challenge

· Josh Martinez — Big Brother, The Challenge

· Tiffany Mitchell — Big Brother

· Sebastian Noel — Survivor



· Faysal Shafaat — Big Brother

· Alyssa Snider — Big Brother

· Monte Taylor — Big Brother

· Chris Underwood — Survivor

· Cory Wharton — The Challenge

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Challenge: USA season 2 premieres Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.