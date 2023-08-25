‘The Challenge’ Stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Expecting Second Baby: ‘Beyond Happy’

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett’s family is growing.

In a joint Instagram post shared Thursday, The Challenge stars announced that they are expecting their second child together. The baby is due in February.

“We’re beyond happy to announce #Baby#2 is officially on the way 👶🏽 #FamilyOf4 coming February 24’⏳,” the couple captioned the Instagram Reel, which showed them posing for an instant photo with their one-year-old son, Kingston Lee.

Williams’ bump was on display in the video, which was set to 2Pac’s “Do For Love,” as she held up a silver balloon in the shape of the number “2” to announce the exciting news. In a sweet moment, Garrett then placed their infant’s hands on Williams’ growing belly.

The Reel then captured pregnant Williams, 28, showing Garrett, 38, and their son the instant photo that had just been captured. The video ended by panning over a series of instant photos of the expectant mom, her partner and little Kingston, one of which had "#Baby#2" written on it.

The couple, who met on season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018, began dating a year after the series aired. They had both risen to fame on other reality shows: Williams, 28, went looking for love on Are You The One? in 2017, while Garrett made his reality TV debut on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011.

Williams described their relationship as a love she’d been “waiting so long for” in a sweet post on their first anniversary in August 2020.

"Happy anniversary❤️ lLYSM @royleethebarber 🥰 I been waiting so long for a love like this & happy for the experience of loving, living, & learning we’ve been able to share together! Thank you 🙏🏽🤞🏽❤️😘🥰.... & thank YOU GUYS for the endless support ! We see & appreciate y’all!" she wrote in the post's caption at the time.

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett pose together in a sweet Instagram post. Kam Williams/Instagram

In November of that year, the couple announced they were moving in together — and relocating to Houston.

"I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us," Williams wrote on Instagram after sharing the exciting news. "I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did 🥰❤️. 🥂 to us and our new life."

In light of the news, Garrett reflected on his “love” for his girlfriend as he shared on Instagram that he “never pictured” himself moving out of Las Vegas, where he’d lived for nearly a decade, but their love made him realize “anything is possible.”

Kam Williams/Instagram

In 2022, less than six months after announcing they were expecting their first child together, Garrett popped the question.

“The easiest yes I’ve ever said,” Williams wrote of the proposal on Instagram in May 2022.

She continued: “Sometimes I really sit back & look at how God works. To start out on a dating show to find love which I didn’t at the time, but it lead me to the love of my life. To years of you competing and us finding love on that game 🥰. We both found something that we didn’t go looking for & that just came naturally.”

The same month, the engaged couple became parents as they welcomed Kingston Lee into the world on May 17, 2022. Williams described her son as “the perfect blend” of her and Garrett in conversation with E! News in June that year, as she noted that they are “such a great team” as new parents.

"He completed our little family! Kingston is so perfect to us and I'm just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down.”

Garrett described the transition to fatherhood as a seamless one.

"Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window,” he told the outlet. “It's us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here its been like second nature."

