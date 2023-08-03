The Challenge's Nany González and Kaycee Clark Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary: 'Let’s Continue Growing'

"Sooo much has happened in sooo little time. I'm ready for the next 1,000 years with you," Kaycee Clark wrote about 'The Challenge' couple's second anniversary

Published on August 3, 2023
Kaycee Clark and Nany GonzaÌlez
Kaycee Clark and Nany GonzaÌez. Photo: Nany GonzaÌlez/Instagram

The Challenges Nany González and Kaycee Clark are marking two years in love!

On Thursday, González, 34, shared a sweet tribute to Clark on Instagram in honor of their second anniversary. 

“Happy Anniversary, baby girl,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair sharing a smooch. “Our world has changed so much in two years but our love for each other has not. Let’s continue growing, learning and exploring this beautiful life together. 🤍”

She added: “I love you so much, angel😘”

Clark, 35, responded in the comment section, writing, “🥹 sooo much has happened in sooo little time. I’m ready for the next 1,000 years with you ❤️ I love you very much 😘”

Last week, Clark also shared her excitement at seeing the world with González.

“I’ll travel anywhere in the world with you,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the couple. “Meeting you on a show that travels the world is one thing, but seeing the world with you off cameras & no mics is a completely different ball game! 🙌🏽”

She added: “I love you @nanycarmen, and I love our life together. ♥️”

González replied, “This is so beautiful🥹 I love our life together. I love our little family. I love you. I love us. Together baby, you & I. 😘❤️ always.”

The pair — who met filming The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019 — first addressed romance rumors after they were spotted kissing in the trailer for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies in July 2021.

“We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us," González told E! News at the time. 

"The Challenge is a really hard game mentally, emotionally and physically so having someone like Nany by my side while playing this game means a lot. She's a badass," Clark added.

While filming Total Madness, the pair forged a strong bond — even while Clark was in a relationship with someone else.

Though González told MTV News in June 2020 that they were just "bunkmates," she praised Clark as "the most humble, most kind, most considerate human being I've ever met in a Challenge house."

"As a rookie, looking at her, there was never a point where I was like, 'Is she lying?' I never once doubted her, and she is a great person," she said, noting that Clark matches "every single bullet point" of someone she would consider an "ideal soulmate."

