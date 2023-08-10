'The Challenge''s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Expecting Third Baby

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are going to be parents — again!

On Thursday, The Challenge alums announced that they are expecting their third baby together.

Posting a joint Instagram together, the reality TV stars shared photos of their two kids next to a sonogram image of their third baby, writing "Baby number 3 coming in February! 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼."

In the photo, the couple's son and daughter sit next to each other under balloons that read "1" and "2."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Brockie Photo

In December, the couple welcomed their second baby together, daughter Liliana. "On December 27th 2022 at 5:47 AM, we would like to welcome Liliana Marie ♥️," Compono captioned her Instagram post of the occasion, adding that Liliana weighed in at 7 lbs. and 4 oz. and was born at 20.28 inches.

"I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits," Compono told E! News following the baby's arrival. "I am also excited to have a mini me and as she gets older, we can do girl things."

In a post on his own Instagram, Nichols also shared a carousel of photos, including one picture in which he can be seen holding little Liliana. "Welcome Liliana Marie ♥️," he wrote in the caption.

When they announced they were expecting their second child, the reality TV stars posted an adorable photo of their son Anthony holding up a sign that read, "Only child expiring December 2022."

"I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed," Nichols told E! News of his reaction to learning of his wife's second pregnancy. "I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It's like having a built in best friend. The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again, I was trying to get a little more action."

The longtime couple got engaged in 2019, with Nichols proposing at New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in December.