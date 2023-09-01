'The Challenge' Alum Marie Roda Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Margot: 'Welcome to the World'

Marie Roda is a mom!

The former The Challenge star, 34, has welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Margot, she revealed on Instagram Friday, briefly posting a different picture before her intended shot.

"In true me fashion, I put up the wrong picture of my favorite person," she wrote. "Welcome to the world Margot 💕."

Roda hasn't provided any additional details on her daughter's birth at this time.

Instagram/mar8e

Roda announced her pregnancy news by posting a photo of herself holding her baby bump on Instagram in July.

"Here's to strong women," she wrote in the caption. "May we know them. May we raise them. 🥹🦋."

The reality star has not been back to The Challenge since 2018. Aside from the 2018 season, Roda competed on Battle of the Seasons, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30 and Vendettas, getting her start in reality fame on The Real World: St. Thomas.



Most recently, Roda appeared on season 3 of Ex on the Beach, joining the show as Devin Walker's ex.