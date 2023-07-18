Entertainment Movies The Cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’: Then and Now The 2008 ABBA movie musical boasted Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried as its frontwomen. See what the cast looks like now By Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 18, 2023 12:01PM EDT Trending Videos The cast of "Mamma Mia!" . Photo: Universal/Everett Warning: This post contains spoilers about Mamma Mia! Fifteen years ago, an instant cult classic was born. Jam-packed with disco-infused ABBA songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper,” Mamma Mia! made a splash when it premiered on July 18, 2008, grossing $611 million worldwide. Set in the mystical Greek islands, the film follows Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) journey to find out who her dad is before she marries her fiancé, Sky (Dominic Cooper). In her quest to find her real father, the young bride-to-be invites three possible suitors from her mom's diary and naturally, drama and iconic musical numbers ensue. With one of the starriest casts in film history, Mamma Mia! sports a long list of Hollywood icons. See what they've all been up to since then. 01 of 08 Amanda Seyfried: Sophie Sheridan Amanda Seyfried. Universal/Everett, Michael Loccisano/Getty Rosy-cheeked and mischievous, Amanda Seyfried effortlessly took on the lead role. Opening the movie with “Honey Honey,” Seyfried provided Mamma Mia! its hook. The actress reprised the role in the film’s sequel, and even joked about the possibility of a third, telling Stephen Colbert, “Definitely third Mamma Mia!, definitely no third child." While Seyfried has taken on a variety of roles since the jukebox hit, she recently portrayed the conniving and tactical Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. She also returned to the movie musical genre with her work in 2012's Les Misérables, where she played Cosette. Her personal life is a lot less dramatic. In 2017, the actress eloped with her now-husband, Thomas Sadoski. The couple has since welcomed two kids: daughter Nina and son Thomas Jr. 02 of 08 Meryl Streep: Donna Sheridan Meryl Streep. Universal/Everett, Jemal Countess/WireImage Playing the loyal but anxious Donna, fans of the film can't forget how Meryl Streep — in those classic denim overalls — belted it’s titular song. While she only appeared briefly in the film’s sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, franchise creator Judy Craymer teased that Streep would return for a third film “if the script is right.” Since 2008, Streep has continued to expand her sprawling list of critical and box office hits. Some highlights include Doubt, Julie & Julia, The Iron Lady, Into the Woods, Florence Foster Jenkins, Don’t Look Up, and the second season of Big Little Lies. Streep’s kids have also ventured into acting with daughter Louisa Jacobson starring in Max’s The Gilded Age and Mamie Gummer starring in 2021's Separation. 03 of 08 Pierce Brosnan: Sam Carmichael Pierce Brosnan. Universal/Everett, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Enter our leading man. Playing the charismatic Sam Carmichael, Pierce Brosnan took the mantle as Streep’s leading love interest in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. As he belted out “Can't You Hear Me, SOS,” audiences everywhere quickly realized the former 007 also had some musical chops. While Brosnan is likely most known for his tenure playing James Bond, Mamma Mia! was one of the early films to initiate his post-Bond era. Since then, Brosnan has starred in movies like The Ghost Writer and Spinning Man, even joining the DC universe with Black Adam. He recently opened his first art exhibit — featuring a curated collection of paintings, sketches, silkscreens and other creations — describing the new venture as “quite a long journey.” 04 of 08 Colin Firth: Harry Bright Colin Firth. Universal Pictures/Relativity Media/Littlestar/Playtone/Kobal/Shutterstock, Dave Benett/WireImage Playing the audacious British businessman Harry, Colin Firth was an unexpected choice for the movie musical. The film’s final reveal, with Harry coming out as gay, shocked and delighted audiences. Although brief, Firth joined the cast’s return to Skopelos in 2018. Firth has since earned himself the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as King George VI in 2010’s The King’s Speech. He’s also starred in the successful Kingsman franchise and Max’s true crime thriller, The Staircase. 05 of 08 Stellan Skarsgård: Bill Anderson Stellan Skarsgård. Universal/Everett, George Pimentel/WireImage Rounding out Donna’s former flings is Bill Anderson, played by Stellan Skarsgård. Always ready for a safari, Bill quickly became known for his adventurous personality and affinity for cargo shorts. Skarsgård reprised the character for the film’s sequel. Since Mamma Mia!, the Sweden native has starred in several other hit film franchises, including Dune and Thor, and has forayed into television for HBO’s Chernobyl. Three of his children, Bill, Gustaf and Alexander, have followed him into the industry. “I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a little kid,” Bill told PEOPLE in 2016. “But as I got into my teenage years I thought, is it really me wanting this or because I want to follow in my dad’s footsteps?” 06 of 08 Dominic Cooper: Sky Rymand Dominic Cooper. Universal/Everett, Arturo Holmes/WireImage Playing Sophie’s soon-to-be husband Sky, Dominic Cooper got his big break with Mamma Mia! after a history of theater acting. A lovable bro-type, Sky offered some guiding wisdom and a glorious six-pack to Sophie's journey. While Sky may have been more of a supporting role in the 2008 film, he truly shined in the 2018 follow-up. Though Cooper has starred in critically acclaimed films like An Education and My Week With Marilyn, fans can't get enough of his sweet relationship with fellow actor Gemma Chan. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Chan said she was “so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything.” 07 of 08 Christine Baranski: Tanya Chesham-Leigh Christine Baranski. Universal/Everett, Roy Rochlin/Getty Christine Baranski returned to the world of musical theater to star as Tanya, Mamma Mia!’s equivalent to Sex and the City’s iconic Samantha Jones. With a high sense of self and an even higher set of heels, Tanya brought the comedy. Baranski returned for the film’s sequel, while actress Jessica Keenan Wynn played her younger self. Since then, Baranski has gained critical acclaim for her work on CBS mainstay The Good Wife and its legal drama spin-off The Good Fight. With the latter wrapping its production in 2022, Baranski told PEOPLE how hard it would be to leave her character Diane Lockhart behind. “I'll sort of miss her,” Baranski said. “She took us through a lot, didn't she?” 08 of 08 Julie Walters: Rosie Mulligan Julie Walters. Universal/Everett, Mike Marsland/WireImage For every Tanya, there's a Rosie. Julie Walters took on the role of the small but mighty alpha, closing out the Dynamos. While Rosie appeared to be the most tame of the ladies, a fast and furious affair with Bill kept viewers hooked. They were even more excited for round two when Walters returned for the sequel. Walters remains a juggernaut of British film and theatre, having earned herself four British Academy Television Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, two International Emmy Awards and a Laurence Olivier Award. In 2017, the multi-talented actress was made Dame by Queen Elizabeth II! In a 2020 interview, Walters revealed she had been previously diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer, though she assured fans she was cancer free after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.