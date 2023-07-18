The Cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’: Then and Now

With one of the starriest casts in film history, Mamma Mia! sports a long list of Hollywood icons. See what they've all been up to since then.

Set in the mystical Greek islands, the film follows Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) journey to find out who her dad is before she marries her fiancé, Sky (Dominic Cooper). In her quest to find her real father, the young bride-to-be invites three possible suitors from her mom's diary and naturally, drama and iconic musical numbers ensue.

Fifteen years ago, an instant cult classic was born. Jam-packed with disco-infused ABBA songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper,” Mamma Mia! made a splash when it premiered on July 18, 2008, grossing $611 million worldwide.

03 of 08 Pierce Brosnan: Sam Carmichael Pierce Brosnan. Universal/Everett, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Enter our leading man. Playing the charismatic Sam Carmichael, Pierce Brosnan took the mantle as Streep’s leading love interest in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. As he belted out “Can't You Hear Me, SOS,” audiences everywhere quickly realized the former 007 also had some musical chops. While Brosnan is likely most known for his tenure playing James Bond, Mamma Mia! was one of the early films to initiate his post-Bond era. Since then, Brosnan has starred in movies like The Ghost Writer and Spinning Man, even joining the DC universe with Black Adam. He recently opened his first art exhibit — featuring a curated collection of paintings, sketches, silkscreens and other creations — describing the new venture as “quite a long journey.”

04 of 08 Colin Firth: Harry Bright Colin Firth. Universal Pictures/Relativity Media/Littlestar/Playtone/Kobal/Shutterstock, Dave Benett/WireImage Playing the audacious British businessman Harry, Colin Firth was an unexpected choice for the movie musical. The film’s final reveal, with Harry coming out as gay, shocked and delighted audiences. Although brief, Firth joined the cast’s return to Skopelos in 2018. Firth has since earned himself the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as King George VI in 2010’s The King’s Speech. He’s also starred in the successful Kingsman franchise and Max’s true crime thriller, The Staircase.

05 of 08 Stellan Skarsgård: Bill Anderson Stellan Skarsgård. Universal/Everett, George Pimentel/WireImage Rounding out Donna’s former flings is Bill Anderson, played by Stellan Skarsgård. Always ready for a safari, Bill quickly became known for his adventurous personality and affinity for cargo shorts. Skarsgård reprised the character for the film’s sequel. Since Mamma Mia!, the Sweden native has starred in several other hit film franchises, including Dune and Thor, and has forayed into television for HBO’s Chernobyl. Three of his children, Bill, Gustaf and Alexander, have followed him into the industry. “I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a little kid,” Bill told PEOPLE in 2016. “But as I got into my teenage years I thought, is it really me wanting this or because I want to follow in my dad’s footsteps?”

06 of 08 Dominic Cooper: Sky Rymand Dominic Cooper. Universal/Everett, Arturo Holmes/WireImage Playing Sophie’s soon-to-be husband Sky, Dominic Cooper got his big break with Mamma Mia! after a history of theater acting. A lovable bro-type, Sky offered some guiding wisdom and a glorious six-pack to Sophie's journey. While Sky may have been more of a supporting role in the 2008 film, he truly shined in the 2018 follow-up. Though Cooper has starred in critically acclaimed films like An Education and My Week With Marilyn, fans can't get enough of his sweet relationship with fellow actor Gemma Chan. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Chan said she was “so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything.”

07 of 08 Christine Baranski: Tanya Chesham-Leigh Christine Baranski. Universal/Everett, Roy Rochlin/Getty Christine Baranski returned to the world of musical theater to star as Tanya, Mamma Mia!’s equivalent to Sex and the City’s iconic Samantha Jones. With a high sense of self and an even higher set of heels, Tanya brought the comedy. Baranski returned for the film’s sequel, while actress Jessica Keenan Wynn played her younger self.

Since then, Baranski has gained critical acclaim for her work on CBS mainstay The Good Wife and its legal drama spin-off The Good Fight. With the latter wrapping its production in 2022, Baranski told PEOPLE how hard it would be to leave her character Diane Lockhart behind. “I'll sort of miss her,” Baranski said. “She took us through a lot, didn't she?”