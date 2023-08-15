'The Blind Side' Cast Side-by-Side with the Real-Life People They Played

New details are coming to light about Michael Oher and the Tuohy family, who inspired 2009's The Blind Side.

Based on the 2006 book of the same name by Michael Lewis, the film is centered around the Tuohy family taking Oher in and offering to help him with school and his football career.

The movie went on to make more than $330 million at the box office, plus more as the film gained extra notoriety when it was nominated for Best Picture at the 82nd Academy Awards and Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of the Tuohy matriarch, Leigh Anne.

Though the film was a commercial success, it later put a strain on Oher's relationship with the Tuohy family, as the former NFL player expressed remorse over how the film depicts him — especially the way it frames him as a student who struggled in the classroom.

On Aug. 14, 2023, Oher filed a legal petition to terminate a conservatorship, in which he alleges Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy lied about adopting him while making millions off his name.

In a filing in the Shelby County, Tenn. probate court, Oher claims the Tuohy family tricked him into making them his conservators when he was 18, allegedly telling him there was no consequential difference between being adopted and entering into a conservatorship. Oher also alleges in his legal petition that he did not receive the same earnings from film as the four members of the Tuohy family, whom he claims were paid $225,000 for the film plus 2.5% of the film’s proceeds.

Ahead, see the cast side-by-side with their real-life counterparts and what they've all said about the film.