Pamela Anderson's Aritzia Campaign and Other Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week

This week's best looks were all about an unexpected combination. After the global sartorial domination that was Barbiecore and the red carpets filled with underwear-forward dresses, it feels as though we're all awaiting the next big trend to sweep Hollywood.

In the meantime, famous people are attempting to keep their looks feeling fresh by adding a touch of the unusual to their otherwise very regular 'fits. There's a million ways to achieve this effect, whether it be posing with a non-sequitur prop, wearing your attire in a novel context, ignoring that context entirely or simply picking up a hot, new accessory from the candy aisle.

These four celebrities have all demonstrated that a little twist of strange can rocket your look to the next level of cool.

Pamela Anderson for Aritzia

Aritzia

Yardwork has never looked so good. Pamela Anderson got her hands dirty in her new campaign for Aritzia's Babaton Fall 2023 collection, mowing the yard, trimming the hedges and pushing around a wheelbarrow, all while dressed in business-casual attire. The images were shot near Anderson's home in Ladysmith, B.C., Canada with the unusual juxtaposition of office-ready outfits with housekeeping meant to highlight the activist's own non-traditional life trajectory. But while this photo shoot may be symbolic, it's also highly practical. Anderson managed to kill two birds with one stone in this campaign, performing her modeling duties while also getting some chores checked off her to-do list.

Irina Shayk's Sheer Layers

Irina Shayk/Instagram

My top complaint about these 100-degree days is that outfits tend to really lose their pizzazz when it's too hot to add even a single layer. But when not jetting off for clandestine meet-ups with Tom Brady, Irina Shayk has found a way to creatively solve that problem for me with the invention of the concept of warm-weather layering, heaping various sheer fabrics atop one another. By pairing this leotard with a see-through wrap skirt and semi-opaque, thigh-high hosiery, it gives the look dimension without adding heft, keeping things breezy enough to handle the radiant heat of this clay court. But whether or not these heels are tennis-match-ready still remains to be seen.

Steve Lacy Goes Undercover

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Steve Lacy is clearly already dreaming of the cooler months ahead, going incognito mode at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in a full Saint Laurent look. The musician explained on the red carpet why his look for the evening was "giving introvert," saying, per WWD, "I've been in the studio every day and then suddenly I'm around a bunch of people, so I'm really shy." He added that that the outfit is also COVID-safe, noting, "I'm still in my own pandemic." Lacy's look may be a little sweaty, but it's also the definition of multi-tasking, perfect for whether you're feeling a little bashful, germaphobic, have a pimple the size of a gobstopper or just have plans to spy on your ex later.

Drake's Ring Pop

Drake/Instagram

After Rod Stewart's bold foray into jam-cessorizing last week, the latest must-have piece of jewelry appears to be a lollipop. Even Drake, a man known for his trove of high-priced, gem-encrusted adornments and closet filled with Birkins, ditched his usual diamond-heavy accoutrements in favor of a classic, tie-dyed Ring Pop. And he's not the only celeb out there wearing their sweet tooth on their sleeve. While promoting the release of her album this week, Addison Rae also chose to pair her denim bikini with a single red lollipop, harkening back to the iconography of some of the great pop stars who came before her.

