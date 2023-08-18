Pamela Anderson's Aritzia Campaign and Other Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week

Including Drake's Ring Pop

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Updated on August 18, 2023 09:18AM EDT
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Photo:

Courtesy of Aritzia

This week's best looks were all about an unexpected combination. After the global sartorial domination that was Barbiecore and the red carpets filled with underwear-forward dresses, it feels as though we're all awaiting the next big trend to sweep Hollywood.

In the meantime, famous people are attempting to keep their looks feeling fresh by adding a touch of the unusual to their otherwise very regular 'fits. There's a million ways to achieve this effect, whether it be posing with a non-sequitur prop, wearing your attire in a novel context, ignoring that context entirely or simply picking up a hot, new accessory from the candy aisle.

These four celebrities have all demonstrated that a little twist of strange can rocket your look to the next level of cool.

Pamela Anderson for Aritzia

Best style moments of the week

Aritzia

Yardwork has never looked so good. Pamela Anderson got her hands dirty in her new campaign for Aritzia's Babaton Fall 2023 collection, mowing the yard, trimming the hedges and pushing around a wheelbarrow, all while dressed in business-casual attire. The images were shot near Anderson's home in Ladysmith, B.C., Canada with the unusual juxtaposition of office-ready outfits with housekeeping meant to highlight the activist's own non-traditional life trajectory. But while this photo shoot may be symbolic, it's also highly practical. Anderson managed to kill two birds with one stone in this campaign, performing her modeling duties while also getting some chores checked off her to-do list.

Irina Shayk's Sheer Layers

Best style moments of the week

Irina Shayk/Instagram

My top complaint about these 100-degree days is that outfits tend to really lose their pizzazz when it's too hot to add even a single layer. But when not jetting off for clandestine meet-ups with Tom Brady, Irina Shayk has found a way to creatively solve that problem for me with the invention of the concept of warm-weather layering, heaping various sheer fabrics atop one another. By pairing this leotard with a see-through wrap skirt and semi-opaque, thigh-high hosiery, it gives the look dimension without adding heft, keeping things breezy enough to handle the radiant heat of this clay court. But whether or not these heels are tennis-match-ready still remains to be seen.

Steve Lacy Goes Undercover

Best style moments of the week

 Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Steve Lacy is clearly already dreaming of the cooler months ahead, going incognito mode at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in a full Saint Laurent look. The musician explained on the red carpet why his look for the evening was "giving introvert," saying, per WWD, "I've been in the studio every day and then suddenly I'm around a bunch of people, so I'm really shy." He added that that the outfit is also COVID-safe, noting, "I'm still in my own pandemic." Lacy's look may be a little sweaty, but it's also the definition of multi-tasking, perfect for whether you're feeling a little bashful, germaphobic, have a pimple the size of a gobstopper or just have plans to spy on your ex later.

Drake's Ring Pop

Best style moments of the week

Drake/Instagram

After Rod Stewart's bold foray into jam-cessorizing last week, the latest must-have piece of jewelry appears to be a lollipop. Even Drake, a man known for his trove of high-priced, gem-encrusted adornments and closet filled with Birkins, ditched his usual diamond-heavy accoutrements in favor of a classic, tie-dyed Ring Pop. And he's not the only celeb out there wearing their sweet tooth on their sleeve. While promoting the release of her album this week, Addison Rae also chose to pair her denim bikini with a single red lollipop, harkening back to the iconography of some of the great pop stars who came before her.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian instagram throwback blond hair 08 17 23
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Minidress
Romantic couple Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler pack on the pda as they cross the road after lunching together in their matching paint splattered pant
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Enjoy a Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles
Blake Lively attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Blake Lively Stuns in Red-Hot Bikini for 'Real Crowd Pleaser' Betty Buzz Campaign
The Business of Fashion Presents The Business of Beauty Global Forum Day 2, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Co, Napa, California, United States - 31 May 2023
Pamela Anderson Reveals Embracing a Makeup-Free Lifestyle Has Been a 'Journey'
Julie Chen Moonves
Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Her Worst 'Big Brother' Fashion Fail: It 'Wasn't the Look I Was Going for'
Khloe Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
Khloé Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
ounder Jeff Bezos, his fiance Lauren Sanchez, and pop singer Katy Perry were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk along the famous Stradun street.
Lauren Sánchez Wore a $15.2K Diamond and Gold Necklace While Out in Croatia with Jeff Bezos
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
See All of Jessica Alba’s Stylish — and Colorful! — Looks from Her ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast 08 16 23
Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff in Cropped Shirt and Slinky Black Skirt
Hailey Bieber hair before and after
Hailey Bieber Debuts Darker 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' Hair Color Just in Time for Fall
Ava Phillippe at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace.
Ava Phillippe Reveals the Very Simple Reason She Loves Heels: ‘I Am a Short Person’
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are Experts at Monochromatic Date-Night Dressing — See Their Looks
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway
Doja Cat attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, Franc
Doja Cat Has a 'Theory' for Why People Take Her Shocking Style Choices So Seriously