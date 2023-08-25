Jessica Alba's Red-Hot Suit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week

This week, the best celebrity outfits all came down to the details, both those that were subtle and those that were a little more in your face. While big, splashy couture and flashy designer brands are always guaranteed to turn heads, sometimes it's the more minute styling elements that can really make an outfit stand out.

Whether they were paying homage to the rap greats that came before them, masterfully layering sheer fabrics to prevent overexposure or double-dutching with eight-foot extensions, these stars proved that just a little bit of ingenuity can go a very long way.

North West's Mile-Long Braids

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

North West and her mom, Kim Kardashian, are currently in Japan enjoying all of the best sights, shops and eats the country has to offer. But just because they're on vacation, it doesn't mean the pair have taken a break from making a serious fashion statement. Kardashian posted a video of her 10-year-old daughter sporting some extraordinarily long braids interwoven with neon pink strands of artificial hair that trailed behind her on the ground as she walked. In fact, North's hair is so long it can actually double as a jump rope, as her mom gamely demonstrated for her Instagram followers.

Kendall Jenner's Barely There Dress

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

Following Lily Allen's lead from earlier this month, Kendall Jenner evolved the biggest trend of 2023 — very naked, underwear-baring dresses — by layering up on her sheer apparel. The model threw a party for her 818 tequila brand at celeb hotspot Delilah this week, wearing an outfit that left very little to the imagination. Jenner wore a completely transparent, pastel mint, one-shoulder dress from Gucci's Fall 2023 collection with matching kitten heels and the brand's mesh, logo-printed bra and underwear underneath. The look also calls to mind another scandalous, lingerie-forward Gucci ensemble that made headlines earlier this year: Irina Shayk's totally see-through dress at the Cannes Film Festival.



Anderson .Paak's Accessory Homage

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Anderson .Paak proved the power of accessories to take a look to the next level while throwing the first pitch at a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. The artist channeled a number of his favorite musicians with his outfit, wearing a baseball jersey that read "Nipsey" in honor of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was fatally shot outside his clothing store in 2019, a pair of Vans designed in collaboration with the late rapper Mac Miller, and a big, pink fur trapper hat by Imi Studios that feels like a nod to both the king of the funky chapeau, Andre 3000, as well as the Harlem legend synonymous with a pink mink, Cam'ron. And just in case all of that wasn't cool enough, Paak finished off the outfit with a pair of rhinestone-trimmed cat-eye shades.

Jessica Alba's Red-Hot Power Suit

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jessica Alba was the definition of power dressing at the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit held in Atlanta, matching the state's sweltering summer temperatures in this red hot twill blazer and matching pant by Kate Spade New York.

