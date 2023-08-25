Jessica Alba's Red-Hot Suit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week

From North West's mile-long braids to Kendall Jenner's completely transparent dress

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Published on August 25, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Anderson Paak, Jessica Alba
Photo:

London Entertainment/Shutterstock; Paras Griffin/Getty

This week, the best celebrity outfits all came down to the details, both those that were subtle and those that were a little more in your face. While big, splashy couture and flashy designer brands are always guaranteed to turn heads, sometimes it's the more minute styling elements that can really make an outfit stand out.

Whether they were paying homage to the rap greats that came before them, masterfully layering sheer fabrics to prevent overexposure or double-dutching with eight-foot extensions, these stars proved that just a little bit of ingenuity can go a very long way.

North West's Mile-Long Braids

North West instagram

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

North West and her mom, Kim Kardashian, are currently in Japan enjoying all of the best sights, shops and eats the country has to offer. But just because they're on vacation, it doesn't mean the pair have taken a break from making a serious fashion statement. Kardashian posted a video of her 10-year-old daughter sporting some extraordinarily long braids interwoven with neon pink strands of artificial hair that trailed behind her on the ground as she walked. In fact, North's hair is so long it can actually double as a jump rope, as her mom gamely demonstrated for her Instagram followers.

Kendall Jenner's Barely There Dress

Kendall Jenner instagram

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

Following Lily Allen's lead from earlier this month, Kendall Jenner evolved the biggest trend of 2023 — very naked, underwear-baring dresses — by layering up on her sheer apparel. The model threw a party for her 818 tequila brand at celeb hotspot Delilah this week, wearing an outfit that left very little to the imagination. Jenner wore a completely transparent, pastel mint, one-shoulder dress from Gucci's Fall 2023 collection with matching kitten heels and the brand's mesh, logo-printed bra and underwear underneath. The look also calls to mind another scandalous, lingerie-forward Gucci ensemble that made headlines earlier this year: Irina Shayk's totally see-through dress at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anderson .Paak's Accessory Homage

Anderson Paak throws out the first pitch at a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Anderson .Paak proved the power of accessories to take a look to the next level while throwing the first pitch at a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. The artist channeled a number of his favorite musicians with his outfit, wearing a baseball jersey that read "Nipsey" in honor of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was fatally shot outside his clothing store in 2019, a pair of Vans designed in collaboration with the late rapper Mac Miller, and a big, pink fur trapper hat by Imi Studios that feels like a nod to both the king of the funky chapeau, Andre 3000, as well as the Harlem legend synonymous with a pink mink, Cam'ron. And just in case all of that wasn't cool enough, Paak finished off the outfit with a pair of rhinestone-trimmed cat-eye shades.

Jessica Alba's Red-Hot Power Suit

Jessica Alba attends the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jessica Alba was the definition of power dressing at the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit held in Atlanta, matching the state's sweltering summer temperatures in this red hot twill blazer and matching pant by Kate Spade New York.

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson's Aritzia Campaign and Other Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
65th Annual Grammys - Ingrid Andress TOUT
Intentionally Showing Your Underwear Is One of the Year's Hottest Fashion Trends — Just Ask These Celebrities
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares It All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event — See the Look!
Kamala Harris; Lily Allen Fashion Looks
The Best Style Moments of the Week
Last Night's Look (Sheryl Lee Ralph & Jessica Alba)
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Have 'Date Night' at Giorgio Baldi
Hailey Bieber Spends 'Date Night' with Kendall Jenner at Celebrity Favorite Restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook and More of Hollywood's Hottest Stars Front Calvin Klein's New Campaign
Naomi Watts attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Berlin Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "No Hard Feelings"
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
ice spice; sabrina elba; amber rose
This Is the Viral $420 Dress Kylie Jenner, Ice Spice and Sabrina Elba Can't Stop Wearing
PSW_Spring23_DenimIcon tout
35 Denim Icons We Will Never Stop Thinking About
Jennifer Lopez
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
PSW_Spring23_LHO natalie portman
Star-Inspired Summer Style on a Budget
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week