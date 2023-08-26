The Best Kardashian-Jenner Vacations — from Bora Bora to Turks & Caicos

The Kardashian-Jenner family have shared many unforgettable trips!

There was the Bora Bora getaway seen in a 2011 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode during which Kim Kardashian famously lost a $75,000 diamond earring. And of course Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's epic third birthday celebration in Turks & Caicos a decade later.

Most recently, the family has been documenting their time in Italy with scenic snaps. Keep reading to revisit their most memorable, luxurious — and occasionally chaotic — vacations through the years.