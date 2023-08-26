Lifestyle Travel The Best Kardashian-Jenner Vacations — from Bora Bora to Turks & Caicos The 'Kardashians' stars are a family of jet setters By Amelia Langas Amelia Langas Platforms Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2023 01:00PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Kim Kardashian/Twitter The Kardashian-Jenner family have shared many unforgettable trips! There was the Bora Bora getaway seen in a 2011 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode during which Kim Kardashian famously lost a $75,000 diamond earring. And of course Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's epic third birthday celebration in Turks & Caicos a decade later. Most recently, the family has been documenting their time in Italy with scenic snaps. Keep reading to revisit their most memorable, luxurious — and occasionally chaotic — vacations through the years. 01 of 12 Deer Valley, Utah Kourtney Kardashian/instagram For spring skiing, Kourtney Kardashian took a 2021 trip to one of the Kardashian clan's favorite haunts: Deer Valley, Utah 02 of 12 Bora Bora E! Let's revisit a classic KUWTK moment that took place while the family was in Bora Bora. Does "Kim, there's people that are dying" ring a bell? 03 of 12 Cannes Kourtney Kardashian/instagram The Cannes film festival draws stars every year, and the Kardashians aren't left out. Kourtney and Kendall Jenner relaxed on a boat away from the crowds in 2017. 04 of 12 Wyoming Kim Kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West bought the Wyoming ranch where the Kardashians spent much of 2020. Yeehaw! 05 of 12 Japan Kourtney Kardashian/instagram In 2018, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian tried something new and visited Japan. Kim and her daughter North West also visited in 2023. 06 of 12 Vail, Colorado Kris Jenner/instagram The famous family has a long history of vacationing in the Colorado ski town. Kris Jenner posted this photo of the squad in 2016. 07 of 12 Costa Rica Kourtney Kardashian/instagram After a dip in the ocean while in Costa Rica in 2019, Kourtney snuggled with kids Penelope and Reign Disick. 08 of 12 Turks & Caicos Kim Kardashian/instagram For Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster's 3rd birthday, all the girls minus Kendall took a trip to the island, a frequent repeat destination for Kylie, especially for birthdays. 09 of 12 Sardinia, Italy Kourtney Kardashian/instagram Various members of the family head to Italy nearly every summer, especially the island of Capri. Kourtney shared this photo of a trip to Sardinia in 2020. 10 of 12 Canyon Point, Utah Kim Kardashian/instagram Canyon Point is home to a celeb-loved hideaway: Amangiri resort. Kylie escaped to the desert in July 2020, captioning this pic she posted, "I love it here." Her sisters have also been. 11 of 12 Aspen, Colorado Kylie Jenner/instagram Aspen is a well-known getaway spot for the rich and famous. Kylie, Kendall and Kris kicked off 2021 at the hotspot in the Rocky Mountains. 12 of 12 Italy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloe pouted for the camera while Kris flashed a smile during the family's latest Italian getaway in August 2023.