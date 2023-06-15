11 Best Daily Face Sunscreens of 2023

By now, you’ve heard the advice from dermatologists to wear sunscreen every day, all year ‘round. Yes, that’s 365 days a year—even when it’s cloudy or you’re indoors.

But very few people report following that mandate. According to a 2021 survey by The Derm Review only 19 percent of people said they slather SPF on their skin daily. More eyebrow-raising still: 56 percent say they never wear it.



Wherever you currently fall on the sunscreen spectrum, we’re here to make 2023 the year you make facial sunscreen an automatic part of your day. How? By picking formulas that are whisper-light on the skin, eliminate a few extra steps from your morning routine, and offer additional benefits you’ll crave 24/7.



The UV blockers we love leave your skin glowing, nourished, and, most importantly, protected — without leaving heavy residue, a white cast or breakouts in their wake. They’re so good we’d call them habit-forming, in the best way possible

The Daily Brighteners

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives SPF 50 Invisible UV Fluid

Buy It! $32.99-$25.99; target.com

This stuff has radiance-boosting Vitamin C, SPF 50, and a thumbs-up from a panel of dermatologists. It’s also free of parabens, dyes, mineral oil, and fragrance—so it’s a great choice for those with finicky skin.



BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Vitamin C Serum + SPF50 Mineral Sunscreen

Buy It! $85; ulta.com

Packed with natural, sheer zinc, one of the highest sun protection factors offered in a daily product, and 20% vitamin C, this formula is a brightening, skin-perfecting wonder you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.



Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

Buy It! $38; sephora.com

This milky formula helps even skin tone, lighten sunspots, and leaves you glowing—all thanks to a blend of brand’s Sun Dual Care Technology featuring vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, spirulina essence and hypotuarine (which inhibits the oxidation of skin by blue light—yes, that glow from your phone can be causing damage!).

EltaMd UV AOX Mist Broad-Specturm SPF 40

Buy It! $45; lovelyskin.com

The latest from this dermatologist-darling brand offers a mineral SPF for the face and body that also evens your complexion with vitamins C & E. It uses air-powered spray technology that offers a sheer mist without the negative environmental impact of an aerosol. (Just note: for your face, you’ll want to spray onto your hands and pat into your skin.)

The SPF-Spiked Hydrators

Clinique Moisture Surge Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Sheer Hydrator

Buy It! $48; clinique.com

Light and quick absorbing, this SPF-spiked moisturizer boasts vitamin E and pro-vitamin D along with an aloe bioferment and hylaluronic acid, which helps attract moisture and keep it in your skin all day. Take note that it’s intentionally formulated to go on opaque so you can’t inadvertently miss a spot—but it becomes invisible as you blend it in.



OLAY Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer with SPF 30

Buy It! $29.99; target.com

A product that offers long-lasting hydration, supports skin’s renewal process (thanks to peptides), restores its natural protective barrier, and boasts an SPF of 30? Sign us up. While it’s intensely hydrating, the lightweight formula makes it great even for oily skin types.



Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Face Serum SPF 30

Buy It!; $11.99; hawaiiantropic.com

Easy to smooth on, spiked with radiance-boosting hyaluronic acid, and water-resistant up to 80 minutes, this sheer formula is a summer must. The slight vacation-y coconut smell is a nice bonus—and an instant mood lifter.



e.l.f. Cosmetics Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30

Buy It! $14; target.com

It may look a bit like a highlighter at first glance, but this cream is really a hydrating sunscreen-and-primer hybrid that lays down a glowing layer of UV protection under your makeup. Packed with aloe, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, it merges the moisturizer, SPF, and makeup-prep parts of your routine into one little bottle.

The Tinted Crew

Eucerin Sun Sensitive Tinted Mineral Face Lotion

Buy It! $13.99-17.99; target.com

If you swear by a tinted moisturizer but sunscreen tends to make your skin freak out, this is your new essential. Developed with dermatologists, ophthalmologist-tested, and free of fragrance, dyes, parabens, PABA, phthalates, octinoxate, and oxybenzone, it’s a gentle formula that acts as a tinted moisturizer and a skin treatment.

​​Neutrogena PureScreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid With Vitamin E

Buy It! $16.99-$22.69; target.com

All four shades of this SPF-30 mineral formula can either be worn alone for sheer coverage or under makeup as a protective base layer. It also helps boost your skin’s natural protective barrier, is water resistant, and is infused with anti-oxidants and aloe for a skin-care touch. Tip: Remember to shake it well before you apply.

Hero Cosmetics Superbeam Sunscreen SPF 30

Buy It! $19.99, ulta.com

Say hello to a tinted sunscreen of a different kind. Rather than mimicking skin’s actual hues, this mineral blend offers a hint of pearlescent apricot for a glowing finish that blurs imperfections without reading like makeup.

