11 Best Daily Face Sunscreens of 2023

When skin-nourishing ingredients meet sun protection, everybody wins

By Beth Shapouri
Published on June 15, 2023 09:15AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best summer SPF

By now, you’ve heard the advice from dermatologists to wear sunscreen every day, all year ‘round. Yes, that’s 365 days a year—even when it’s cloudy or you’re indoors

But very few people report following that mandate. According to a 2021 survey by The Derm Review only 19 percent of people said they slather SPF on their skin daily. More eyebrow-raising still: 56 percent say they never wear it.

Wherever you currently fall on the sunscreen spectrum, we’re here to make 2023 the year you make facial sunscreen an automatic part of your day. How? By picking formulas that are whisper-light on the skin, eliminate a few extra steps from your morning routine, and offer additional benefits you’ll crave 24/7. 

The UV blockers we love leave your skin glowing, nourished, and, most importantly, protected — without leaving heavy residue, a white cast or breakouts in their wake. They’re so good we’d call them habit-forming, in the best way possible

The Daily Brighteners

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives SPF 50 Invisible UV Fluid

Best summer SPF l'oreal

Buy It! $32.99-$25.99; target.com

This stuff has radiance-boosting Vitamin C, SPF 50, and a thumbs-up from a panel of dermatologists. It’s also free of parabens, dyes, mineral oil, and fragrance—so it’s a great choice for those with finicky skin.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Vitamin C Serum + SPF50 Mineral Sunscreen

Best summer SPF beauty stat

Buy It! $85; ulta.com

Packed with natural, sheer zinc, one of the highest sun protection factors offered in a daily product, and 20% vitamin C, this formula is a brightening, skin-perfecting wonder you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

Best summer SPF shiseido

Buy It! $38;  sephora.com

This milky formula helps even skin tone, lighten sunspots, and leaves you glowing—all thanks to a blend of brand’s Sun Dual Care Technology featuring vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, spirulina essence and hypotuarine (which inhibits the oxidation of skin by blue light—yes, that glow from your phone can be causing damage!).

EltaMd UV AOX Mist Broad-Specturm SPF 40

Best summer SPF elta MD

Buy It! $45; lovelyskin.com

The latest from this dermatologist-darling brand offers a mineral SPF for the face and body that also evens your complexion with vitamins C & E. It uses air-powered spray technology that offers a sheer mist without the negative environmental impact of an aerosol. (Just note: for your face, you’ll want to spray onto your hands and pat into your skin.)

 The SPF-Spiked Hydrators

Clinique Moisture Surge Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Sheer Hydrator

Best summer SPF clinique

Buy It! $48; clinique.com 

Light and quick absorbing, this SPF-spiked moisturizer boasts vitamin E and pro-vitamin D along with an aloe bioferment and hylaluronic acid, which helps attract moisture and keep it in your skin all day. Take note that it’s intentionally formulated to go on opaque so you can’t inadvertently miss a spot—but it becomes invisible as you blend it in.

OLAY Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer with SPF 30

Best summer SPF olay

Buy It! $29.99; target.com

A product that offers long-lasting hydration, supports skin’s renewal process (thanks to peptides), restores its natural protective barrier, and boasts an SPF of 30? Sign us up. While it’s intensely hydrating, the lightweight formula makes it great even for oily skin types.

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Face Serum SPF 30

Best summer SPF hawaiian tropic

Buy It!; $11.99; hawaiiantropic.com 

Easy to smooth on, spiked with radiance-boosting hyaluronic acid, and water-resistant up to 80 minutes, this sheer formula is a summer must. The slight vacation-y coconut smell is a nice bonus—and an instant mood lifter.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30

Best summer SPF elf

Buy It! $14; target.com

It may look a bit like a highlighter at first glance, but this cream is really a hydrating sunscreen-and-primer hybrid that lays down a glowing layer of UV protection under your makeup. Packed with aloe, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, it merges the moisturizer, SPF, and makeup-prep parts of your routine into one little bottle.

The Tinted Crew

Eucerin Sun Sensitive Tinted Mineral Face Lotion

Best summer SPF eucerin

Buy It! $13.99-17.99; target.com

If you swear by a tinted moisturizer but sunscreen tends to make your skin freak out, this is your new essential. Developed with dermatologists, ophthalmologist-tested, and free of fragrance, dyes, parabens, PABA, phthalates, octinoxate, and oxybenzone, it’s a gentle formula that acts as a tinted moisturizer and a skin treatment.

​​Neutrogena PureScreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid With Vitamin E

Best summer SPF neutrogena

Buy It! $16.99-$22.69; target.com

All four shades of this SPF-30 mineral formula can either be worn alone for sheer coverage or under makeup as a protective base layer. It also helps boost your skin’s natural protective barrier, is water resistant, and is infused with anti-oxidants and aloe for a skin-care touch. Tip: Remember to shake it well before you apply.

Hero Cosmetics Superbeam Sunscreen SPF 30

Best summer SPF hero.

Buy It! $19.99, ulta.com

Say hello to a tinted sunscreen of a different kind. Rather than mimicking skin’s actual hues, this mineral blend offers a hint of pearlescent apricot for a glowing finish that blurs imperfections without reading like makeup.

Related Articles
Summer skincare
Summer Skincare Checklist for Melanin-Rich Skin
SPF tout
Celebrities Share Their Top Picks for Keeping their Skin Sun-Safe
Best Moisturizers with SPF
The 9 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Supergoop Unseens Sunscreen with People Tested badge
The 13 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
SPF makeup
The 12 Best Makeup with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Powder Sunscreens
The 7 Best Powder Sunscreens of 2023, According to Dermatologists
Best Sunscreens of 2023
The 15 Best Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best tinted moisturizers
The 11 Best Tinted Moisturizers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Vitamin C Serums
The 13 Best Vitamin C Serums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Lip Oil
The 17 Best Lip Oils, According to Derms, Makeup Artists, and Editors
May Editors' Beauty Picks
We Tried Dozens of Beauty Products This Month — These 19 Are Worth Your Money
PEOPLE Tested Best CC Creams
The 10 Best CC Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Blue Light Skincare Of 2022
The 10 Best Blue Light Skincare of 2023
PEOPLE / JHETT THOMPSON
These Are the 11 Best Face Oils That We’ve Tested in 2023
Supergoop! Glowscreen Review
I’ve Used Supergoop! Glowscreen Every Day for the Past 10 Months — Here's Why
Best Toners of 2023
The 11 Best Toners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed