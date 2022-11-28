The Best Cyber Monday Luggage Deals, Including Away and Samsonite

For those with a taste for wanderlust, Cyber Monday means huge discounts on all your favorite travel brands. So while you're booking your next flight to some exciting destination, you can also score popular luggage for much less than usual.

Luggage brands like Away have been popular with celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Margot Robbie, and Ashley Graham, given its durable hardshell cases and organized storage sections. And today, you can get $50 off when you buy two bags and $100 off when you buy three. Similarly, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, and Sofia Vergara have all been spotted with Tumi bags, and today, the Tumi Extended Trip Packing Case is discounted by $176.

Brands like Monos, Beis, and Samsonite are also beloved for their thoughtful design, durable materials, and ease of use, whether packing or toting around an airport. And you’re in luck, because many of PEOPLE Tested’s favorite luggage pieces, which have been lab-tested and used by editors, are seeing huge discounts — like this Samsonite luggage set for $330 off.

Whether you’re finally planning the dream vacation you’ve been putting off for the last few years or heading out on a spontaneous voyage abroad, bags from top brands will make your travels easier, and today you can buy them for up to 40 percent off.

Away

Best Away Luggage Deals

A beloved travel brand known for its durable luggage, Away has a range of suitcases and bags to serve you for every destination and type of trip. If you’re looking for luggage to last for a two-week excursion across Europe (lucky you), you should consider The Large suitcase. This is the biggest Away bag — measuring 29 by 20.5 inches — and has considerable space for clothes, shoes, toiletries, and even souvenirs if you want to bring some mementos from your trip home.

As part of the Cyber Monday sale, you can get the Large (or any other suitcase) for $50 off when you buy a second suitcase. And when you buy three bags, you save $100. So buying a set of two or three suitcases is the best way to take advantage of this sale. For instance, you can grab The Medium, The Carry-on, and The Bigger Carry-on, all for $815. (Note: You will have to go through the site and add each individual bag to your cart to see the overall discount.) But you can also save on other popular Away bags like the Everywhere Zip Backpack and Daily Carry-on with deals up to 40 percent off.

Samsonite

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals

Samsonite is bringing the holidays to you with 30 percent off sitewide today for its Cyber Monday sale. This luggage brand is known for its durable hardshell suitcases, one of which was named our best overall carry-on after extensive lab-testing and research — and it’s $60 off today. The Freeform Carry-on Spinner is spacious and expandable, a rare quality for hard luggage.

Or you could dabble with the Novaire Two-Piece Set for $135 off — the perfect set for a longer adventure like a two-week cruise. Shorter road trips may only require a backpack as luggage, and the Carrier GSD Backpack and Business Slim Backpack are great options, both selling today for $50 less. And if you need a little extra room, upgrade to a full suitcase like the Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner with 360-degree wheels for maximum maneuverability.

BÃ©is

Best Beis Luggage Deals

Shay Mitchell is best-known for playing TV characters who don’t play around — from Pretty Little Liars’ Emily to You’s Peach — and her travel bag brand Beis doesn’t either. These bags bring aesthetic and functionality to the table with beloved picks like The Weekender, which is great for storing shoes, clothes, and more for a brief escape, and the The Backpack, which we chose as “best design” in our lab test for best laptop backpacks for travel.

And the entire site is 25 percent off today, while supplies last. For longer journeys, you might consider the Large Check-In Roller, on sale for $75 off, or the Carry-On Roller, which you can snag for $50 off today. Plus, the newest addition to the Beis luggage collection is the collapsible suitcase, available in Carry-On and Check-In sizes, for $50 and $75 off, respectively.

Monos

Best Monos Luggage Deals

Save up to 30 percent sitewide when you use the code CYBERWEEK2022 at Monos today. Whether you’re in the market for rolling luggage like the Check-In Medium, marked down to $258 with an additional 30 percent off, or the Carry-on Plus marked down to $216 once all discounts are combined, you’ll be treated to fabulous luggage for even better prices.

For longer ventures, the Hybrid Trunk can carry it all — bulky shoes, souvenirs, and all the clothes you might need if globetrotting. The Metro Backpack serves more as an everyday piece, ideal for commuter travel, day trips, or a one-night stay. The Metro Duffel and Metro Weekender make for a lovely weekend getaway, and as all bags on the site, they’re seeing discounts up to 30 percent off.

Tumi

Best Tumi Luggage Deals

Tumi luggage boasts a unique design, durable materials, and a wide range of products for various types of travel. The Carryall Tote is perfect as a carry-on bag for planes, a weekender bag for quick road trips, or even an overnight bag for business trips — and today, it’s 40 percent off. Other bags like the Hayley Backpack and Maggie Tote come in playful pink and blue shades with a durable nylon material that’s water-resistant and easy to clean.

You can also score the Extended Trip Packing Case for $176 off its original price. This hardshell suitcase has a fun textured design sure to stand out on the baggage claim carousel, and plenty of storage for all your travel essentials. And for shorter day trips, the Tia Crossbody and Rosie Backpack are both the perfect companions.

