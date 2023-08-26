David and Victoria Beckham Spend Italian Vacation with Their Kids: 'Family Time Is Everything'

The Beckham family is spending an Italian getaway together!

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet carousel documenting her picturesque Italian vacation with husband David Beckham, son Cruz and daughter Harper on Instagram Saturday.

In one of the photos, the fashion designer, 49, and her husband, 48, are backdropped by a beautiful sunset as they share a kiss and pose together for the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former Spice Girl also shared several sunny snapshots of a family day at sea, including a photo of 12-year-old Harper smiling on a boat and another of David giving his daughter a big hug.

Later in the carousel, Victoria and Harper posed together for a photo as they were surronded by sparkling water and stunning rock formations.

The family later got a bit rowdy in one of the pictures, which showed 18-year-old Cruz playfully pushing someone in the water as dad David watched him while smiling.

David and Victoria Beckham pose together on family vacation. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In the next slide, the youngest Beckham brother played a guitar as the sun set.

Victoria finished the family-oriented post with a video of her former soccer player husband — who rocked buzzed hair on the vacation — soaking up some sun on the boat.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper pose together on their family vacation in Italy. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

“Family time is everything 🥰,” she captioned the carousel. “Happy weekend, kisses from us all xxxx I love u @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

The fashion designer also added a sweet shoutout for her kids Brooklyn and Romeo, who were not present, writing: “Miss u @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham xx.”

Romeo and Cruz showed their mom some love in the comments with some simple heart emojis.

Cruz Beckham plays guitar while on family vacation in Italy. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On his own Instagram account, David showed his followers a different side of the Beckham family getaway — the food.

The athlete shared several photos of his meal at Lo Scoglio — a restaurant on the sea in Nerano — on his Instagram Story, including shrimp, which he called his “favorite."

David Beckham and daughter Harper share a hug during their family getaway in Italy. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

During the seaside meal, David also enjoyed a plate of tiramisu surrounded by a sweet message written in cocoa powder: “Welcome back home.”

On his Instagram Story, David also shared the photo of him and Victoria sharing a kiss, which he cheekily captioned: “Love a good sunset.”

David Beckham (left) and son Cruz (middle) get a bit rowdy during their Italian vacation. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Inter Miami co-owner also shared some snapshots of his children, including a photo of daughter Harper, who he said is “growing up [too] fast,” at the seaside restaurant, and a picture of himself and Cruz imitating superheroes on a boat, which he captioned: “Flying into the summer.”

David also shared a photo of Victoria napping under a wide-brimmed cap. “@victoriabeckham that’s my hat," he joked in his caption.

