'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri Reveals Her Biggest High School Beauty Blunder: 'Pretty Devastating'

Actress Ayo Edebiri revealed how an allergic reaction to wax nearly ruined her eyebrows for prom night

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 10:46PM EDT
Ayo Edebiri
'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri reveals her biggest high school beauty blunder. Photo:

Michael Rowe/Getty

The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri has laid bare her "most embarrassing high school memory" — and it involves a prom night beauty blunder.

Sitting down for an interview on ELLE's YouTube series Thirst Trap alongside her friend and frequent collaborator Rachel Sennott, Edebiri shared the memories she would rather forget as part of the series' drinking game, including the beauty mishap that occurred the night of her school dance.

Explaining to viewers the rules of the drinking game, Edebiri said, "We've got 11 questions and 11 shots, and we can either answer a question or pour it up, and take a shot."

" 'What's your most embarrassing high school memory?' " the 27-year-old asked as she read the cue card out loud before admitting, "It's all pretty devastating," shaking her head at the memory.

BOTTOMS, from left: Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott
Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott appear together in the film "Bottoms," out Sept. 1.

Patti Perret/United Artists/Everett

"The whole thing is bad," Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Sennott, 27, agreed as Edebiri delved into her story.

"Right before prom I got my eyebrows waxed for the first time and we can see these are not waxable eyebrows," Edebiri recalled of her high school years spent growing up in Boston.

Ayo Edebiri
One of Edebiri's worst high school memories involves her eyebrows being waxed.

Michael Rowe/Getty

"But I got them waxed and the whole time [the aesthetician] was like, 'Your eyebrows are the worst eyebrows I've ever seen in my life. Like, why did you do this to yourself?' "

Continuing with her story, Edebiri remembered how the wax caused an allergic reaction that resulted in her face noticeably swelling up, ultimately ruining her prom photos.

"All my prom pictures are like the top half of my face is so puffy and also it was so humid that day and my hair is just like exploded because it's so, so humid," Edebiri explained.

She admitted she was not just disappointed with the "top half" of her face, but also with the prom gown she opted to wear for the occasion.

"You know I got that dress from the Lord & Taylor clearance rack, like it's devastating [in the] photos," she said.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Edebiri said she had an allergic reaction to having her brows waxed before prom night. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Laughing, Sennott joked as she scrolled through her phone, "We managed to pull up a photo."

After the question was answered, per the rules of the drinking game, Edebiri fearfully stuck her tongue in her Rumple Minze in an attempt to taste the shot of peppermint liquor before downing it, saying to Sennott, "I have to stop doing that on camera."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You earned not drinking that," Sennott told Edebiri as she returned the drink to the table.

The two friends — who have previously worked together on the Comedy Central 2020 digital series Ayo and Rachel Are Single and the mockumentary comedy Theater Camp — will next be seen together in the teen comedy Bottoms. The movie is about two friends, PJ and Josie, who "start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders," according to the film's official synopsis

Bottoms is currently open to a limited release before expanding to additional screens on Sept. 1.

Related Articles
Model Winnie Harlow chops her hair
Model Winnie Harlow Debuts New Cropped Haircut at Beyoncé Concert: It's a 'Hair Renaissance'
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Margot Robbie Wore a Chic White One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Greece Getaway — Shop a Similar Look
Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
Rosie OâDonnell Gets Help Finding Silver Clothes for Beyonceâs âRenaissanceâ Tour: âDonât Want to Disobey the Queen Beeâ
Rosie O’Donnell 'Freaked Out' Over Finding Silver Clothes for Beyoncé’s Tour: ‘Don’t Want to Disobey'
Jennifer Garner Shares Cute Kindergarten Throwback Photo in âHomemadeâ Sweater
Jennifer Garner Shares Kindergarten Throwback Pic in ‘Homemade’ Sweater: ‘Happy Back to School’
Paulina Porizkova with and without makeup
Paulina Porizkova Shows Off Her '58-Year-Old Face' with and Without Makeup — See the Video!
Hailey Bieber wears red and white in NYC
Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Strawberry Glaze' Lip Treatment Launch with 3 Back-to-Back Berry-Inspired Looks
Iris Apfel birthday.
Designer Iris Apfel Turns 102! See Her Sweet Celebration with Christie Brinkley and Famous Friends
Jennifer Love Hewitt hair change
Jennifer Love Hewitt Transforms Her Blonde Hair into Spicy Dark Red Bob: See the Before and After!
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Bikini
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Dolce & Gabbana Bikini
Brooklyn Beckham Buzzcut
Brooklyn Beckham Sports New Buzz Cut While Out with Wife Nicola Peltz: Get a Closer Look at His Hair
Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing White String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Dylan Mulvaney, Bella Poarch, Shea Coulee
The Best Beauty Moments of the 2023 Streamy Awards
The Price Is Right-1987
Watch Bob Barker Get a Standing Ovation When He Debuts His Gray Hair on 'The Price Is Right' in 1987
Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello Gets New Statement Tattoo Following Split from Sofia Vergara
Kathy Griffin tattoos her lips
Kathy Griffin Gets Her Lips Tattooed, Friends Are Shocked by Her 'Swollen' Appearance