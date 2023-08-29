'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri Reveals Her Biggest High School Beauty Blunder: 'Pretty Devastating'

The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri has laid bare her "most embarrassing high school memory" — and it involves a prom night beauty blunder.

Sitting down for an interview on ELLE's YouTube series Thirst Trap alongside her friend and frequent collaborator Rachel Sennott, Edebiri shared the memories she would rather forget as part of the series' drinking game, including the beauty mishap that occurred the night of her school dance.

Explaining to viewers the rules of the drinking game, Edebiri said, "We've got 11 questions and 11 shots, and we can either answer a question or pour it up, and take a shot."



" 'What's your most embarrassing high school memory?' " the 27-year-old asked as she read the cue card out loud before admitting, "It's all pretty devastating," shaking her head at the memory.

Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott appear together in the film "Bottoms," out Sept. 1. Patti Perret/United Artists/Everett

"The whole thing is bad," Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Sennott, 27, agreed as Edebiri delved into her story.

"Right before prom I got my eyebrows waxed for the first time and we can see these are not waxable eyebrows," Edebiri recalled of her high school years spent growing up in Boston.

One of Edebiri's worst high school memories involves her eyebrows being waxed. Michael Rowe/Getty

"But I got them waxed and the whole time [the aesthetician] was like, 'Your eyebrows are the worst eyebrows I've ever seen in my life. Like, why did you do this to yourself?' "

Continuing with her story, Edebiri remembered how the wax caused an allergic reaction that resulted in her face noticeably swelling up, ultimately ruining her prom photos.

"All my prom pictures are like the top half of my face is so puffy and also it was so humid that day and my hair is just like exploded because it's so, so humid," Edebiri explained.

She admitted she was not just disappointed with the "top half" of her face, but also with the prom gown she opted to wear for the occasion.

"You know I got that dress from the Lord & Taylor clearance rack, like it's devastating [in the] photos," she said.

Edebiri said she had an allergic reaction to having her brows waxed before prom night. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Laughing, Sennott joked as she scrolled through her phone, "We managed to pull up a photo."

After the question was answered, per the rules of the drinking game, Edebiri fearfully stuck her tongue in her Rumple Minze in an attempt to taste the shot of peppermint liquor before downing it, saying to Sennott, "I have to stop doing that on camera."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You earned not drinking that," Sennott told Edebiri as she returned the drink to the table.

The two friends — who have previously worked together on the Comedy Central 2020 digital series Ayo and Rachel Are Single and the mockumentary comedy Theater Camp — will next be seen together in the teen comedy Bottoms. The movie is about two friends, PJ and Josie, who "start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders," according to the film's official synopsis

Bottoms is currently open to a limited release before expanding to additional screens on Sept. 1.

