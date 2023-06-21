'The Bear' Star Abby Elliott Raves About Spiritual 'Brother' Jeremy Allen White: 'I Adore Him' (Exclusive)

Elliott, who plays Carmy's sister Sugar on FX's 'The Bear,' tells PEOPLE about how she 'adores' her on-screen brother ahead of the show's season 2 premiere

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 03:28PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Abby Elliott (L) and Jeremy Allen White (R) attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles premiere after party at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty

There’s lots of “sibling” love between The Bear stars Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White on and off the screen.

On the hit FX series, Elliott, 36, plays Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, the doting older sister of chef Carmy, portrayed by White, 32. The siblings’ relationship is both strengthened and tested when their brother Michael dies by suicide and leaves his struggling restaurant, The Beef, in Carmy’s care.

Although Sugar and Carmy may have a bit of a complicated relationship, there’s nothing but adoration between the two actors who play them. 

“I really feel like Jeremy could be my brother in real life,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I adore him. I showed a picture of my grandfather when my grandfather was younger to Jeremy, and they look so similar, it's eerie almost. And he showed me a picture of his sister and was like, ‘You guys look alike.’”

The duo had no trouble getting into sync right off the bat, either. “I think we instantly got into the rhythm of the eye-rolly brother-sister stuff,” she says.

Elliott also says that she’s “excited” for fans to learn more about Sugar and Carmy’s relationship in the upcoming season, premiering on Thursday.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Abby Elliott arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Abby Elliott. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

“I'm excited for [viewers] to get to know the character a little more, and get to know where she's coming from and more about her family and her relationship with Carmy,” the former Saturday Night Live cast member shares. “This next season really dives into a lot of the characters that people were curious about. I think people will be very excited.”

“[Sugar’s] been through so much s---. She’s been through a lot with her brother,” she continues. “She has this desire to make everything nice and to have a healthy relationship to talk about things. I think that's really admirable in a person to be an open book like that. I think Sugar strives for that and wants to get that out of Carmy.”

Teasing a bit of what's to come, the actress says her favorite scene to shoot in season 1 was when Sugar and Carmy were talking on the phone, having an intense conversation as she cooked their mother’s recipe for chicken piccata. 

“That scene, it just explains so much about our relationship and about our characters,” she explains. “I'm asking about [our] mom. I have this allegiance to my mother, and he blows that off. ... I'm trying to connect the family again.”

Season 1 of The Bear was a hit amongst audiences and critics alike, with White being awarded at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his efforts.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock (12994605cw) Jeremy Allen White FX's 'The Bear' premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jun 2022
Jeremy Allen White. Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

Looking back now on the show’s early success, Elliott believes that the “heart” of the series is what ultimately won viewers over.

“I think most people at some point have either worked in a restaurant themselves or known someone who worked at a restaurant, and they could relate to just how chaotic that lifestyle is. And with all the restaurant chaos, the show also has this family story and this heart to the show,” Elliot says. “I think people can connect to that as well of loving someone or knowing someone that had addiction issues or just family drama in general.”

“Also visually, the show is shot so beautifully — and there's food,” she adds. “And we all love food, right?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 2 will premiere on Hulu Thursday. Season 1 is available to stream now in its entirety.

Related Articles
FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
'The Bear' Season 2 Teaser Reveals When Show Is Coming Back: 'It's Not a Reopening, It's a Rebirth'
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend the Season 6 Premiere of STARZ "Outlander" at The Wolf Theater at the Television Academy on March 09, 2022
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's Friendship Timeline
Abby Elliott Kennedy baby
'SNL' Alum Abby Elliott Kennedy and Husband Billy Kennedy Welcome Baby No. 2: 'Heart's Bursting'
Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries HBO The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 2 Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO
Jennifer Coolidge Dreams Up Bloody Retribution for Her Scheming Husband on 'The White Lotus'
Jeremy Allen White Says Zac Efron Really Looks Amazing in The Iron Claw
Jeremy Allen White Says Zac Efron ‘Really Looks Amazing’ in ‘The Iron Claw’
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Doesn't 'Pay Too Much Attention' to Fans' Thirst for Him — but His Mom Keeps Him Updated
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After More Than Three Years of Marriage 
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett arrive to the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'The Bear' 's SAG Winner Jeremy Allen White Thanks Fellow Actors for Making 'Me Feel a Little Less Lonely'
Addison Timlin attends FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere; Jeremy Allen White at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Addison Timlin on 'Strength' as a 'Single Mother' After Her Split from Jeremy Allen White
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jeremy Allen White Says His SAG Award Will Live in Daughters' Bedroom: 'They Really Like Them'
Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere
Jeff Hiller on Somebody Somewhere's Heartwarming — and Motorboating — Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
jeremy white, the bear
10 Sizzling Snaps of Jeremy Allen White as Chef Carmy in The Bear
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Reveals How His Wife Feels About the Thirst for His Character on 'The Bear'
FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
Jeremy Allen White Says He's 'Done with Tattoos' but Could Be Persuaded to Get Some 'Shameless' Ink