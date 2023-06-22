'The Bear' Star Abby Elliott Has a Cameo in Mind for Her Dad Chris Elliott — and He's 'Disgruntled' (Exclusive)

'The Bear' star tells PEOPLE that having her famous dad on the FX series would be "really, really fun"

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Abby Elliott and Chris Elliott
Abby Elliott and Chris Elliott. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The Bear star Abby Elliott has a fun idea for involving her dad, Chris Elliott, in future episodes of the show.

Abby, 36, plays Carmy’s older sister Natalie, aka Sugar, on the hit FX comedy-drama. The series — which returns for season 2 on Thursday, June 22 — centers around Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who inherits his brother Michael’s struggling restaurant following his untimely death.

Season 1 received critical acclaim with its Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards nominations. White also earned accolades for his efforts, including a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series â Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jeremy Allen White. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Thinking about the show’s future, Abby tells PEOPLE exclusively who she would love to see make an appearance: her dad.

“I would love for my dad to be in it in some capacity,” she says. “That would be really, really fun.”

Her father, Chrism is an actor, comedian, director and Emmy-Award-winning writer. He first got his start in the industry by appearing in comedic sketches on Late Night With David Letterman. He starred as Chris Monsanto on Eagleheart and Roland Schitt on Schitt’s Creek. He also had recurring appearances on Everybody Loves Raymond and How I Met Your Mother. He’s known for his role in the 1993 classic comedy film Groundhog Day as well.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Actor Chris Elliott attends The Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers host a screening of "The Rewrite" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on February 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Chris Elliott.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

As for who exactly Chris would play on The Bear, Abby isn’t sure yet of the specifics. But she does have a certain character type in mind for him.

“I don’t know who he would play. Maybe a disgruntled customer,” the Saturday Night Live alum says. “Or someone in the family.”

This isn’t the first time Abby has campaigned for someone to appear in the FX series. In an interview with The Daily Beast’s The Last Laugh podcast, she revealed that she would love for actress Joan Cusack to play Sugar and Carmy’s mother, who has yet to appear on screen.

Abby explained that the idea came to her when she and Chris Witaske, who plays her husband Pete on The Bear, wandered into Cusack’s famous boutique while they were shooting the series in Chicago.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Abby Elliott arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Abby Elliott. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

“[Cusack] is very much living in her own world,” she said on the podcast. “She does not want to be an actress, really, anymore, but I think that her playing my mother — wouldn’t that be cool?”

While her character Sugar’s family may be a little more complicated and dark, Abby has nothing but fond memories of growing up with her comedian father. In an appearance on Larry King Now in 2020, she said it was “the best” having him for a dad.

“He was always there to make us laugh,” she recalled. “He was so funny at home. He used to pick us up from school with a sign that said 'Elliott' like he was our chauffeur.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All episodes of The Bear seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Hulu.

Related Articles
Amybeth McNulty as Vickie and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in STRANGER THINGS
Maya Hawke Says She Has 'Mixed' Feelings About Robin Having a Girlfriend in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
DC Young Fly Shares How He Is Coping with Partner Jacky Oh’s Sudden Death: 'I Can Control My Spirit'
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!'
Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in Peacock Series 'Hart to Heart'
Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)
And Just Like That
Karen Pittman Says 'And Just Like That...' Nailed the 'Awkwardness' of a Woman Leaving a Long-Term Relationship (Exclusive)
Glamorous. Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
'Glamorous' PEOPLE Review: Kim Cattrall's Netflix Series Has Admirable Moments but Lacks a Comic Spark
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Abby Elliott (L) and Jeremy Allen White (R) attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles premiere after party at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
'The Bear' Star Abby Elliott Raves About Spiritual 'Brother' Jeremy Allen White: 'I Adore Him' (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Felt 'Comfortable and Happy' Reuniting with John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Squid Game
'Squid Game: The Challenge' Controversy: All About Netflix's Real-Life Competition Series
Harlow Jane and Patricia Arquette
Harlow Jane Wore Artificial Teeth to Look Like Mom Patricia Arquette for 'High Desert' (Exclusive)
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Nicola Coughlan attends the Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023
'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Says Her Teenage Self Would Be 'So Happy' for How Far She's Come (Exclusive)
Bridgerton Season 3
Nicola Coughlan Teases 'Romantic' Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' That 'Stays Very True to the Books' (Exclusive)
Patricia Arquette and her daughter Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane
'High Desert' Star Harlow Jane 'Rebelled Against' Parents Patricia Arquette and Thomas Jane's Path (Exclusive)
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
How Daisy's 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Romance with Colin Went from Hopeful to Her 'Worst Nightmare' (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight Reunion Sneak Peek: Clint and Gina Reflect on Their Failed Marriage
'Married at First Sight' Reunion Sneak Peek: Clint and Gina Reflect on Their Failed Marriage