'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles'

Tina used it to revive The Beef's old pots and pans

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content.

Published on June 27, 2023 09:00PM EDT

The Bear Season 2 Bar Keepers Friend Tout
Photo:

Courtesy of FX / People / Madison Woiten

The highly anticipated new season of The Bear is finally here, and fans have waved goodbye to The Original Beef of Chicagoland. In the first episode of Season 2 titled “Beef,” viewers reunited with their favorite stress head chef, Carmy, and his loyal kitchen team. And they have a pretty big job ahead of them: establish a fine dining restaurant in a matter of months — and the number of tasks is already piling up.

In one scene, Sydney and Tina discuss what to do about their cookware. “All these pots are toast, mama,” Tina says, holding up their half-burned pans. They don’t have the money to replace them, but Sydney comes up with a genius idea: “Maybe we can Bar Keeper some of them,” giving a shoutout to the beloved kitchen cleaner, Bar Keepers Friend. Later, Tina informs Sydney, “I got a bunch of those stains out, that Bar Keepers works! Science, baby.” 

So, for those who find their cookware in a similar situation, Bar Keepers Friend is a solid cleaning option — and it’s just $7 at Amazon. It's a bleach-free, powdered cleaner that works on stainless steel, ceramic, copper, brass, chrome, aluminum, and more. The cleaner works its magic on practically everything: mineral deposits, soap scum, and rust stains can be removed in the bathroom; sinks, stoves, ovens, pots, and pans can shine like new in the kitchen; and even grills, tools, boats, and sporting equipment can be brought back to life. 

Plus, it’s easy to use. Simply sprinkle a little Bar Keepers Friend on a wet surface, rub gently with a damp cloth or sponge, then rinse clean to reveal a shiny, resurrected surface. 

Amazon Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser 12-Ounces

Amazon

Buy It! Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser, $6.89; amazon.com

RELATED: The 13 Best Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon Right Now, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops

Bar Keepers Friend has earned thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper called it “the stuff of miracles,” as it transformed a ceramic pan that had been burned five years earlier. “The inside of the pan is actually white again! It took about three applications and some scrubbing (but not hard scrubbing [as] I anticipated), and it’s basically good as new.” 

Another reviewer explained that their stainless steel pots and pans were looking worse for wear before they used Bar Keepers Friend. “It's a miracle product for sure to keep our cookware looking as good as the day it arrived,” they wrote. A final shopper who needed to remove “hard water buildup” from their tub wrote, “This cleanser and a small scrubbing brush did the trick. My tub looks like new again.”

So whether you’re attempting to revive pots and pans at a restaurant, or you just need a reliable cleaner for tough stains at home, Bar Keepers Friend is a $7 option that just works. 

