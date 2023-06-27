Lifestyle Home 'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles' Tina used it to revive The Beef's old pots and pans By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of FX / People / Madison Woiten The highly anticipated new season of The Bear is finally here, and fans have waved goodbye to The Original Beef of Chicagoland. In the first episode of Season 2 titled “Beef,” viewers reunited with their favorite stress head chef, Carmy, and his loyal kitchen team. And they have a pretty big job ahead of them: establish a fine dining restaurant in a matter of months — and the number of tasks is already piling up. In one scene, Sydney and Tina discuss what to do about their cookware. “All these pots are toast, mama,” Tina says, holding up their half-burned pans. They don’t have the money to replace them, but Sydney comes up with a genius idea: “Maybe we can Bar Keeper some of them,” giving a shoutout to the beloved kitchen cleaner, Bar Keepers Friend. Later, Tina informs Sydney, “I got a bunch of those stains out, that Bar Keepers works! Science, baby.” So, for those who find their cookware in a similar situation, Bar Keepers Friend is a solid cleaning option — and it’s just $7 at Amazon. It's a bleach-free, powdered cleaner that works on stainless steel, ceramic, copper, brass, chrome, aluminum, and more. The cleaner works its magic on practically everything: mineral deposits, soap scum, and rust stains can be removed in the bathroom; sinks, stoves, ovens, pots, and pans can shine like new in the kitchen; and even grills, tools, boats, and sporting equipment can be brought back to life. Plus, it’s easy to use. Simply sprinkle a little Bar Keepers Friend on a wet surface, rub gently with a damp cloth or sponge, then rinse clean to reveal a shiny, resurrected surface. Amazon Buy It! Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser, $6.89; amazon.com RELATED: The 13 Best Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon Right Now, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops Bar Keepers Friend has earned thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper called it “the stuff of miracles,” as it transformed a ceramic pan that had been burned five years earlier. “The inside of the pan is actually white again! It took about three applications and some scrubbing (but not hard scrubbing [as] I anticipated), and it’s basically good as new.” Another reviewer explained that their stainless steel pots and pans were looking worse for wear before they used Bar Keepers Friend. “It's a miracle product for sure to keep our cookware looking as good as the day it arrived,” they wrote. A final shopper who needed to remove “hard water buildup” from their tub wrote, “This cleanser and a small scrubbing brush did the trick. My tub looks like new again.” So whether you’re attempting to revive pots and pans at a restaurant, or you just need a reliable cleaner for tough stains at home, Bar Keepers Friend is a $7 option that just works. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Selena Gomez Collaborated with Our Place on 2 Fresh New Colors and a Serious Design Upgrade for the Always Pan What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back in Stock