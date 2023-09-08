The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Says He 'Wouldn’t Change Anything' About His Engagement to Ex Tayshia Adams

"Two good people don’t always make a good relationship, that's my experience there," Clark said while offering a rare comment about the details of their split

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on September 8, 2023 04:16PM EDT
The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Their Engagement
Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams.

Though Zac Clark never ended up walking down the aisle with Tayshia Adams, he has no regrets about their engagement.

During an appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, The Bachelorette alum, 39, explained why he “meant” his proposal at the time and wouldn’t take it back. 

“In the moment, it felt real, it felt right — it was all those things. I wouldn’t change anything,” Clark said. “I don’t live in regret. It’s a very special moment in time and in my life regardless of what happened.”

Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark
Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Clark and Adams, 33, met on their season of The Bachelorette in 2020 and left the reality show engaged. Nearly a year later, the former couple announced they had gone their separate ways and have stayed quiet about their relationship ever since.

In November 2021, a source told PEOPLE that those closest to Clark and Adams weren’t surprised when they called off their engagement as they "didn't see them getting to a wedding."

"Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough," the insider revealed. "Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult."

TAYSHIA ADAMS, ZAC C.
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on 'The Bachelorette'. Craig Sjodin via Getty

"She's also way more comfortable in the spotlight because of her job and he's much less so," they continued. "At the end of the day, they're very different people. They're both good people — she's amazing and he's a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they're a total mismatch."

While Clark remained tight-lipped about why they decided to part ways, he told podcast hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley laconetti, “Two good people don’t always make a good relationship, that's my experience there.”

He also noted how he doesn't “give myself enough credit” for how he handled himself on the show. 

“The biggest thing I’m proud of from that whole thing is watching it back and my friends saying, ‘That’s you,’” Clark explained. “That’s the biggest compliment anyone could give me. People say they get a bad edit or whatever and that’s foreign to me … No one can make me say or do anything and that was just who I was.”

The Bachelorette can be streamed on Hulu.

