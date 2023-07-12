'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins: 'Miracles Happen'

Clare Crawley is going to be a mom!

The Bachelorette alum, 42, is expecting her first baby via surrogate with husband Ryan Dawkins, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

Sharing a video where the former reality star takes a basket of laundry out to hang dry, she can be seen approaching the Mascot Sports CEO, 47, and kisses him as the camera pans out to show a onesie amid their hanging clothes.

Zooming in, the onesie reads, "Worth the wait."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! ✨This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!" she wrote in the caption.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! ✨"



"Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"



Clare Crawley/Instagram

Dawkins is already dad to two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

In February, Crawley addressed speculation she was pregnant after a photo from a wedding she attended garnered attention.

"I understand the good intentions behind this... but it is never ok to ask someone this IMO," she wrote in her response on her Instagram Story. "You never know what someone's private/personal health journey is. I can promise you this... I will always share what I am comfortable sharing so you do not need to ask."

Later, Crawley said, "Children are in my present" and addressed her role as a stepmom.

"My husband has children. That makes me a step parent now to them and they are incredibly special to me. they count," she wrote.

