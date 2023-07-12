'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins: 'Miracles Happen'

Clare Crawley is expecting her first baby via surrogate, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 02:03PM EDT
Clare Crawley Is Pregnant! 'The Bachelorette' Alum Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins
Photo:

Clare Crawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley is going to be a mom! 

The Bachelorette alum, 42, is expecting her first baby via surrogate with husband Ryan Dawkins, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

Sharing a video where the former reality star takes a basket of laundry out to hang dry, she can be seen approaching the Mascot Sports CEO, 47, and kisses him as the camera pans out to show a onesie amid their hanging clothes.

Zooming in, the onesie reads, "Worth the wait."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! ✨This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!" she wrote in the caption.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! ✨"

"Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Clare Crawley Is Pregnant! 'The Bachelorette' Alum Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley/Instagram

Dawkins is already dad to two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

In February, Crawley addressed speculation she was pregnant after a photo from a wedding she attended garnered attention.

"I understand the good intentions behind this... but it is never ok to ask someone this IMO," she wrote in her response on her Instagram Story. "You never know what someone's private/personal health journey is. I can promise you this... I will always share what I am comfortable sharing so you do not need to ask."

Later, Crawley said, "Children are in my present" and addressed her role as a stepmom.

"My husband has children. That makes me a step parent now to them and they are incredibly special to me. they count," she wrote.

Related Articles
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing
Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 lbs. After Mom and Sisters 'Jabs' About Her Weight https://www.instagram.com/p/CkJ6uAbJkE9/
Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 Lbs. After Mom and Sisters' 'Jabs' About Her Weight
US actor Matt Damon (C) poses with his daughters Isabella Damon, Gia Zavala Damon and Stella Damon upon their arrival for the "Premiere" of the movie "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023
Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance with His Daughters at 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
walker hayes taylor swift song
Walker Hayes Sings Song About Daughter Falling Asleep at 'Way Too Expensive' Taylor Swift Concert
chris hemsworth kids vacation
Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos with Twin Sons While on Family Vacation in Spain
Kaley Cuoco and husband
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up with 3-Month-Old Daughter Matilda in Adorable New Photo
Cardi B Kulture birthday
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Poses with Pink $25K Birkin Bag on 5th Birthday: 'My Pretty Princess'
Kate Hudson wishes son Bing Happy Birthday
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Bing's 12th Birthday with Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: 'My Drummer Baby'
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
tom brady family vacation
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids
harper beckhams birthday
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Daughter Harper's 12th Birthday with Disney World Trip
Paris Hilton Says Sheâs âDreaming of The Day When I'll Have a Little Princessâ as She Spends Time with Nieces
Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Dreaming' of Having a 'Little Princess' During Day with Nieces
Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband Josh at Her 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Feel Very Lucky'
Christina Hall Poses with Her Two Older Kids and Husband at 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Very Lucky'
Erin Andrews at the FOX 2022 Upfront Red Carpet held at The Four Seasons Downtown on May 16th, 2022 in New York City.
Erin Andrews Is a Mom! Sportscaster and Husband Jarret Stoll Welcome First Baby After 9-Year IVF Journey
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet Photos of Daughter Capri Celebrating Her 4th Birthday at Disney World
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday