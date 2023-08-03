Bachelorette Charity's Time with Dotun Has Been a 'Fairy Tale' — but Is It 'Too Good to Be True?' (Exclusive)

During Fantasy Suite week, Charity Lawson took stock of the status of her relationship with her three finalists

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 3, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Charity Lawson ended her hometown week with a lot of uncertainty.

When Joey’s uncle questioned whether Charity, 27, knew the genuine Joey, also 27, that made the child and family therapist wonder how well she really knew any of her finalists.

A PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette shows that that worry hasn’t left Charity’s mind when she heads to the beach with Dotun ahead of their overnight date.  

Charity and Dotun, 30, begin the day by popping champagne on the beach in Fiji.

“I want to say, it’s just been really beautiful beginning, middle and end,” Dotun tells Charity. “And I don’t think this would be a fairy tale if there’s anybody else. Even if they did things in a similar way.”

Charity agreed. “I don’t think we’ve had a bad moment — like, an absolute fairy tale, like truly," she said to integrative medicine specialist.

Still, Charity had her reservations.

“Everything up until this point with Dotun has been exceptional, like, it has exceeded all of my expectations,” Charity said in an on-camera interview. “But at the same time, it feels like everything thus far is way too good to be true. But I’m hopeful that that’s not the case.”

When Charity went home with Dotun to Fresno, California, his parents surprised them by popping in from their annual trip to Nigeria to meet the Bachelorette. Charity liked hearing from Dotun’s siblings how ready he was for engagement and that he’d always been faithful in relationships.

“He’s not the kind of guy that dates around. He’s a long-term guy,” Dotun’s brother told Charity, adding that Dotun “never looks at other women.”

his week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party.
Charity Lawson and Dotun on a date on 'The Bachelorette' season 20.

Craig Sjodin/abc

Charity won over Dotun’s mom, too. “I adopted you already,” she said to Charity.

Charity felt torn about who to give roses to after hometowns but ultimately decided to keep Dotun, Joey and Xavier around. That meant sending home Aaron, who Charity previously said she saw as husband material.

The Georgia native worried if she made the wrong decision saying “goodbye” to the 29-year-old software salesman.

“I’m trying to make sense of what the hell I just did,” Charity said in an on-camera interview. “I’m falling in love with someone, yet I sent them home. The more I think about it, it’s actually like, the most absurd s--- I’ve ever done. What if I just made the absolute worst decision?”

Before the start of her season, Charity told PEOPLE that her journey got more difficult as it wrapped up.

“As I got towards the end of all this, I was like, this is a lot harder than I thought it would be,” she said. “I really just went with what I felt because I would be doing myself and also the other person a disservice if I wasn't being truthful with how I felt. My approach in all of that was to stay true to how I felt and also make sure I was verbalizing that to each person in this journey.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

