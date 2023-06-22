Watch Bachelorette Charity Lawson's 'Undercover Brother' in Action Getting Intel on Her Suitors (Exclusive)

Charity Lawson’s brother Nehemiah is hunting for dogs!

In Monday's premiere episode of The Bachelorette, the 27-year-old reality star will have a man on the inside as her older brother goes undercover to assess her potential suitors and get crucial information about what the guys are thinking.

“Because I’m the older brother, I’m on the lookout,” Nehemiah explains in an exclusive clip obtained by PEOPLE. “I have a plan. It involves a disguise.”

Posing as a bartender named Charles for the night, Nehemiah dons a curly black wig, a mustache and a fedora in order to mask his identity. And despite his elaborate lengths, his plan is nearly foiled by an observant suitor.

“Why do I feel…?” Joey trails off before admitting, “I feel like I recognize you.”

“I will come put these guys in their place because men can be dogs,” Nehemiah tells cameras as the scene shifts to a clip of him watching the guys have their conversations from afar.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

When it’s time for the final reveal, he gathers everyone into the room before coming clean about his undercover identity.

“Gentlemen, can I have your attention for a second?” Nehemiah says. “Well, I’ve been serving you guys drinks all night and listening to your conversations. You guys know me as Charles. I am Nehemiah, Charity’s older brother.”

“I knew I recognized you!” Joey points out as the room reacts to the news.

“Holy s—t! I talked to that man, what the hell did I say?” John B says, contemplating his words.

Sean adds as he observes the room, “Some of the conversations with the bartender might have made some people nervous.”

Now that the suitors know his identity, Nehemiah tells the cameras: “It’s time to go tell my sister what’s been going on. She might be really upset.”

“I’ve heard good things and interesting things,” Nehemiah begins as Charity ponders, “Interesting?”

Charity previously appeared on The Bachelor to compete in Zach Shallcross’ season of the competitive reality dating show. Though her time didn’t end with a final rose, she became the new Bachelorette when host Jesse Palmer asked the mental health therapist if she’d like to step into the titular role during the “Women Tell All” special.

Sami Drasin/ABC

Upon receiving the news, Charity was emotional as she accepted the offer much to her shock and disbelief.

"Absolutely!" Charity said with tears. "100 percent! I've waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after."

"I can't wait to show little girls that look like me [that] being in a position like this is possible," she added. "I know that I'll be making a lot of people proud."

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

