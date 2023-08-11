Bachelorette Charity Calls Out Brayden for How He 'Decided to Navigate Our Relationship' (Exclusive)

"I was my 100 percent authentic self to you," Charity Lawson says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Monday's 'Men Tell All' special

Published on August 11, 2023 01:00PM EDT

The time has almost come for Charity Lawson’s exes to say their piece — but that doesn’t mean Charity won’t be able to fire back during Monday’s Men Tell All special.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Charity, 27, confronts Brayden about how their relationship ended.

“I will be honest: I did not like how you decided to navigate our relationship and our connection on the show,” Charity says to the 24-year-old travel nurse in the clip. “I feel like I was my 100 percent authentic self to you the whole time. I don’t think I ever put on anybody in this house.”

The Bachelorette
Charity and Brayden on 'The Bachelorette'.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brayden fired back.

“From the very beginning, I wasn’t sure the environment was the best environment for me,” he said. “But the only thing I took out of it was the fact that I really liked you. There was that spark that, you know, you want when you meet someone.”

When Charity heard from her other suitors during filming that Brayden had been saying he didn’t feel ready for engagement, the child and family therapist confronted him about it.

“I feel like I like you, but I don’t want to be here right now,” Brayden told Charity at a group date afterparty. “I don’t feel like I’m capable of getting there in this environment.”

With that, Brayden exited the show.

Sean questioned Brayden during Men Tell All, asking him, “If you weren’t there for an engagement, why were you there?”

The Bachelorette
Charity Lawson and Sean on 'The Bachelorette' season 20.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bryaden took a shot at Sean, calling out the fact that he didn’t make it to hometowns. “You couldn’t even go get her to meet your family because you were scared about that,” Brayden says to Sean, 25.

The software sales rep claimed Brayden’s concerns stemmed from doubts with Charity, but Brayden refuted that.

“It wasn't,” Bryaden says in the clip. “It was about getting down on a knee in the end.”

While that might’ve been what Brayden said to Charity, Sean alleges that Brayden said something else behind Charity’s back.

“On the backside, you’re like, ‘She’s being fake,’” Sean says. “You’re calling Charity fake.”

During Fantasy Suite week, Charity eliminated Xavier after he revealed he’d cheated on a previous partner. She still has Dotun and Joey in contention for her final rose and considered welcoming back Aaron, who showed up in Fiji after Charity send him home during hometowns.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

