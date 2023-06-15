The Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Debuts New Boyfriend After Splitting from Peter Weber

A source tells PEOPLE that the reality star's Greek mother "is thrilled" about her daughter dating a Greek man

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on June 15, 2023 06:14PM EDT
Kelley Flanagan
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan has a new man in her life.

The reality star, 31, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday with new boyfriend Ari Raptis.

“They met officially at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mykonos, Greece last summer and rekindled recently,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’ve been together for a couple months now. He’s also Greek, and her Greek mother is thrilled to keep the Greek tradition going!”

Flanagan’s mom Connie expressed her excitement for the lawyer to be dating Raptis, 33, in the comments section.

“Guy of my dreams for my daughter……. Greek, Greek, Greek! What else can I ask for!” she wrote. “He’s a dreamboat! That’s my generation describing one great catch! Go get him Kelley! We’re all behind you!”

Flanagan’s Bachelor Nation pals also showed their support for her new relationship.

“Love love love,” The Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi wrote after seven red heart emojis.

Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor alum Kendall Long, who got engaged to boyfriend Mitchell Sage in November, wrote, “Congratulations love!!😍🔥”

Raptis has founded and serves as the CEO of three companies: Talaria, a nationwide distribution company specializing in the cannabis industry; National Secure Transport, a secure armor cash in transit company; and MellyGo, a direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery company.

The hard launch of Flanagan and Raptis’s relationship comes after Flanagan split from former Bachelor Peter Weber. The two dated on and off after she appeared on his season in 2020.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber
Kelley Flanagan/instagram

They confirmed their latest rekindling in October 2022, when Weber shared a photo of him holding Flanagan on Instagram. In the photo, the pilot, 31, posed with Weber holding up Flanagan at Yankee Stadium during a postseason game against the Cleveland Guardians.

"Home run," Weber captioned the since-deleted photo.

On The Bachelor, Weber sent Flanagan home before hometown dates. Weber ended the season by getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before breaking things off to pursue his runner-up Madison Prewett. Weber's public relationship with Prewett, 27, lasted only a few days before they permanently split.

Prewett has since moves on, as she married Grant Troutt in October with Flanagan in attendance.

"What we are most excited for is a lifetime together," Prewett told PEOPLE at the time. "We are most looking forward to walking out God's purpose for our life together. We can't wait to get plugged into a local church and host community in our new home!"

Sluss, 27, will soon be saying “I do,” too. She announced her engagement to NFL player Jake Funk in January.

