Everything to Know About 'The Bachelor' Star Joey Graziadei

The ball is now in Joey Graziadei's court.

During the season 20 finale of The Bachelorette on Aug. 21, host Jesse Palmer announced that the tennis player would be starring in the upcoming season of The Bachelor, slated to air in 2024.

Prior to nabbing the coveted leading role for season 28, Graziadei was a contestant on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. In fact, he was the runner-up to Dotun Olubeko, who was chosen by the leading lady after accepting his proposal during the final episode.

Over the course of the season, fans have expressed interest in seeing Graziadei as the next Bachelor — including Lawson and Olubeko, who think the upcoming star will do a great job in the titular role.

“We truly wish him nothing but the best,” Lawson told PEOPLE. “We saw how much of a lover boy Joey is and how much he wants his person. I do believe that he is going to have no problem finding that. He is an incredible person. We're both rooting for him and rooting for his success.”

Meanwhile, Olubeko opened up to PEOPLE about Graziadei's character, calling his fellow finalist “an awesome guy." “He's very intentional,” Dotun said of Graziadei. “And I think that's going to lend very well to the show. We're both excited to watch that journey.”

Read on for everything to know about the season 28 Bachelor star, Joey Graziadei.

He's a Pennsylvania native, but lives in Hawaii

Joey Graziadei/Instagram

Graziadei is a Pennsylvania native, who grew up in the town of Collegeville. While he spent most of his youth in his home state — having also graduated from West Chester University, located in southeastern Pennsylvania — he moved to Hawaii soon after, announcing the news on Instagram in March 2017.

"It's official. After graduation I will be moving to Hawaii to be the Head Tennis Pro at Makai," he captioned a post of himself standing on rocks looking out at a beautiful turquoise ocean.

Since relocating, Graziadei has filled his Instagram feed with tropical pics. Between surfing the waves on Kauaʻi and watching the stunning sunsets at Hanalei Pavilion Beach Park, Graziadei keeps his followers updated on his island adventures.



He's a tennis player

Joey Graziadei/Instagram

In addition to studying communications and media while at West Chester University, Graziadei played on the Division II Men's Tennis team during his time at school. Upon graduating, he continued his passion for the sport in Hawaii.

Graziadei served as the head tennis professional at Princeville Makai Golf Club for a year and a half before continuing his role in Kukuiʻula on the South Shore of Kauaʻi, according to his LinkedIn profile. He currently works as a lifestyle and experience ambassador at the Kukui'ula Development Club, leading guests and members in activities internally and all over the island.

He plays many other sports, too

Joey Graziadei/Instagram

Graziadei participates in many other sports in addition to tennis. Between surfing and hiking, Graziadei soaks up his surroundings and spends much of his free time enjoying nature and the outdoors. He also picked up golfing at the Princeville Makai Golf Club where he taught tennis.

In June 2023, he shared a major accomplishment — and a nostalgic, full-circle moment — on his Instagram. "First hole in one. First time breaking par. All on the golf course that I learned how to play and my favorite hole in Hawaii. Let’s have a day!!" he wrote alongside a photo of him posing on the green.

He has two siblings

Joey Graziadei/Instagram

Graziadei has two siblings, sisters Eleanor and Carly. He often posts about both of them on social media, between graduation tributes to cute throwbacks.

He's 'ready' for love after his Bachelorette breakup

ABC/Craig Sjodin

During The Bachelorette finale, host Palmer asked Graziadei if he felt ready for love after breaking up with Lawson, to which the upcoming star responded, "I'm more ready than I was in that moment.

"For me, it was just, you have to take some time to get a little bit more closure," he continued. "Watching Dotun and Charity's connection was enough for me." Graziadei said the breakup ultimately "opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad."

Being named the Bachelor feels "surreal," according to Graziadei. "It's sinking in very slowly but I'm trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy," he said.

"I mean, I'll be the first person to say this is wild," Graziadei continued. "I never expected this at all, didn’t know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I'm excited."



He knows what he's looking for in a future partner

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty

As Graziadei gets ready to take on the Bachelor title, he knows exactly what he's looking for in a future soulmate: "Someone that’s just themselves that I can truthfully be a partner with," he told Palmer.

"I want someone that challenges me," the tennis player added. "I want someone that I can challenge. I just want someone to do life with. I just want someone that's going to be my person."

