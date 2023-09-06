The 1975's Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Spotted Kissing in New York City

Matty Healy has seemingly found romance with "somebody else" — and that person is Gabbriette Bechtel.

On Tuesday, The 1975 bandleader was spotted engaging in some PDA with the model/influencer in New York City.

Healy, 34, was seen kissing, hugging, and holding hands with Bechtel, 26, on a stroll around Soho and Washington Square Park.

The "About You" singer sported a black T-shirt with dark wash jeans and sunglasses, while Bechtel wore a black tank top and gray belted skirt over tall leather boots.

While it's unclear how the pair met, Charli XCX is a connection both of them share.

Healy previously collaborated with Charli in 2021 on No Rome's single "Spinning," which featured The 1975, as well. Additionally, Charli and Healy's bandmate George Daniel have been dating for over two years.

Bechtel was hand-picked by Charli to join the band Nasty Cherry, which the "Speed Drive" singer helmed. There was even a Netflix docuseries about the group — I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry —which also featured members Chloe Chaidez, Georgia Somary and Debbie Knox-Hewson.



Bechtel most recently dated 29-year-old model Levi Dylan, son of Jakob and grandson of Bob Dylan, while Healy was linked to model Meredith Mickelson, 24, following his relationship with musician Taylor Swift, which ended in June.

Swift, 33, and Healy went public in early May and were spotted together at Electric Lady Studios and members-only venues with mutual friends like Jack Antonoff.

The indie rocker also attended Swift's Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia before heading back overseas to play a number of The 1975 dates in Europe.

In early June, multiple sources confirmed Swift and Healy had split. "They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," said one insider at the time.



While there was a report that the Grammy winner and The 1975 frontman got back together in July, a source close to Swift told PEOPLE the musicians were not dating again.

"They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. This is all B.S.," said the Swift source.

"It's complete nonsense," a source close to the British band added. "Not true at all."

The 1975 are currently playing festivals in support of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and will be playing their second tour leg in North America this fall.

