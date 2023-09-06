The 1975's Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Spotted Kissing in New York City

The 1975 frontman was spotted engaging in some PDA with the model/influencer in New York City Tuesday

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Matt Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel have a PDA filled outing in New York City
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel on Sept. 5, 2023 in New York City. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Matty Healy has seemingly found romance with "somebody else" — and that person is Gabbriette Bechtel.

On Tuesday, The 1975 bandleader was spotted engaging in some PDA with the model/influencer in New York City.

Healy, 34, was seen kissing, hugging, and holding hands with Bechtel, 26, on a stroll around Soho and Washington Square Park.

The "About You" singer sported a black T-shirt with dark wash jeans and sunglasses, while Bechtel wore a black tank top and gray belted skirt over tall leather boots.

Matt Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel have a PDA filled outing in New York City
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel on Sept. 5, 2023 in New York City.

While it's unclear how the pair met, Charli XCX is a connection both of them share.

Healy previously collaborated with Charli in 2021 on No Rome's single "Spinning," which featured The 1975, as well. Additionally, Charli and Healy's bandmate George Daniel have been dating for over two years.

Bechtel was hand-picked by Charli to join the band Nasty Cherry, which the "Speed Drive" singer helmed. There was even a Netflix docuseries about the group — I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry —which also featured members Chloe Chaidez, Georgia Somary and Debbie Knox-Hewson.

Matt Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel have a PDA filled outing in New York City
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel in New York City on Sept. 5, 2023.

Bechtel most recently dated 29-year-old model Levi Dylan, son of Jakob and grandson of Bob Dylan, while Healy was linked to model Meredith Mickelson, 24, following his relationship with musician Taylor Swift, which ended in June.

Swift, 33, and Healy went public in early May and were spotted together at Electric Lady Studios and members-only venues with mutual friends like Jack Antonoff.

The indie rocker also attended Swift's Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia before heading back overseas to play a number of The 1975 dates in Europe.

In early June, multiple sources confirmed Swift and Healy had split. "They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," said one insider at the time.

While there was a report that the Grammy winner and The 1975 frontman got back together in July, a source close to Swift told PEOPLE the musicians were not dating again.

"They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. This is all B.S.," said the Swift source.

"It's complete nonsense," a source close to the British band added. "Not true at all."

The 1975 are currently playing festivals in support of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and will be playing their second tour leg in North America this fall.

Related Articles
Lil Wayne Auditions to Become Peyton and Eli Manning's Sports Show Co-Host
Watch Lil Wayne Audition to Be Peyton and Eli Manning's Co-Host on 'ManningCast': 'I'm So Ready'
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California
Miley Cyrus Reveals When She Knew Her and Liam Hemsworth's Marriage Was 'No Longer Going to Work'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Joe Jonas Said Sophie Turner Had His 'Back No Matter What' Three Weeks Before Filing for Divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'
Brothers Blanket and Prince Jackson Pose for Rare Family Photo
Brothers Blanket and Prince Jackson Pose for Rare Jackson Family Photo
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have 'Been Living Separate Lives for Months,' Source Says
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo EP: This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo Album: 'This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love'
Travis Barker and Landon Barker
Travis Barker Makes Cameo in Son Landon's TikTok After Leaving Blink-182 Tour Due to 'Urgent Family Matter'
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Jungkook of BTS Announced as Co-Headliner of 2023 Global Citizen Festival
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Irretrievably Broken'
Nirvana
Nirvana to Rerelease 'In Utero' Album for 30th Anniversary with 53 Unreleased Songs from the Rock Band
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop
Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of legendary British rock band, The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive to attend a launch event for their new album, "Hackney Diamonds"
The Rolling Stones and Jimmy Fallon Team Up to Announce the Band's New Album, 'Hackney Diamonds'
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at SoFi Stadium
Metallica Postpones Arizona Concert After James Hetfield Tests Positive for COVID
Paul McCartney
Beatles Fans Searching for the 'Most Important Bass in History' — Paul McCartney's Lost Höfner