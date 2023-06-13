The 1975 Announce New North American Tour Dates for the Fall

Matty Healy and company will hit 32 cities on their biggest North American tour to date

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 13, 2023 02:45PM EDT
The 1975
The 1975.

Samuel Bradley

Did you think they had forgotten about you, fans of The 1975?

The British alt-rockers announced Tuesday that they’ll hit the road once more with a series of new North American tour dates on a run titled “Still … at their very best.”

The band, featuring frontman Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel, will play arenas including New York City’s Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in what is their biggest North American tour to date.

The “About You” singers kicked off their "At Their Very Best" tour last year, and have spent the last nine months touring the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The dates come on the back of the October release of their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which topped the UK album charts and cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Healy, 34, recently praised the brotherhood he’s found among his bandmates during a concert in Vienna, Austria, noting that he’s “not very online at the moment,” but is aware he’s been the subject of some scrutiny following a brief romance with Taylor Swift.

"[Fans at] the front had some very beautiful signs that said 'You are loved.' That was very, very kind of you and I'm sure that it’s alluding to… As you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment and I'm sure people have just been calling me a c--- relentlessly. I've not been online," Healy told the crowd.

He gestured to his bandmates as he continued: "But what I have been with is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that — it's so beautiful, and I thank you, but — I don't need it 'cause I've got them."

the 1975
The 1975.

Samuel Bradley

See below for new tour dates.

Tue 09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu 09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Sat 09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Mon 10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Thu 10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ- Desert Diamond Arena

Sat 10/07/23 - Greenwood Village, CO- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu 10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tue 10/17/23 - Miami, FL- Kaseya Center

Wed 10/18/23 - Tampa, FL- Amalie Arena

Fri 10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center

Sun 10/22/23 - Nashville, TN- Bridgestone Arena

Mon 10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO- Enterprise Arena

Wed 10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO- T-Mobile Center

Thu 10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN- Target Center

Sat 10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Tue 10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu 11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri 11/03/23 - Columbus, OH- Nationwide Arena

Sun 11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed 11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena

Sun 11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue 11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat 11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Mon 11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Wed 11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sun 11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Mon 11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

Wed 11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri 12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sat 12/02/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

