The 1975 Announce New North American Tour Dates for the Fall Matty Healy and company will hit 32 cities on their biggest North American tour to date By Rachel DeSantis Published on June 13, 2023 02:45PM EDT The 1975. Photo: Samuel Bradley Did you think they had forgotten about you, fans of The 1975? The British alt-rockers announced Tuesday that they'll hit the road once more with a series of new North American tour dates on a run titled "Still … at their very best." The band, featuring frontman Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel, will play arenas including New York City's Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in what is their biggest North American tour to date. The "About You" singers kicked off their "At Their Very Best" tour last year, and have spent the last nine months touring the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The dates come on the back of the October release of their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which topped the UK album charts and cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Matty Healy Says He's Been with His 'Boys' as He Performs with Eye Patch After Taylor Swift Split Healy, 34, recently praised the brotherhood he's found among his bandmates during a concert in Vienna, Austria, noting that he's "not very online at the moment," but is aware he's been the subject of some scrutiny following a brief romance with Taylor Swift. "[Fans at] the front had some very beautiful signs that said 'You are loved.' That was very, very kind of you and I'm sure that it's alluding to… As you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment and I'm sure people have just been calling me a c--- relentlessly. I've not been online," Healy told the crowd. He gestured to his bandmates as he continued: "But what I have been with is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that — it's so beautiful, and I thank you, but — I don't need it 'cause I've got them." The 1975. Samuel Bradley The 1975's At Their Very Best Tour: Inside the Band's Fall Run See below for new tour dates. Tue 09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center Thu 09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center Sat 09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego Mon 10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl Thu 10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ- Desert Diamond Arena Sat 10/07/23 - Greenwood Village, CO- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Thu 10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center Tue 10/17/23 - Miami, FL- Kaseya Center Wed 10/18/23 - Tampa, FL- Amalie Arena Fri 10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC- Spectrum Center Sun 10/22/23 - Nashville, TN- Bridgestone Arena Mon 10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO- Enterprise Arena Wed 10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO- T-Mobile Center Thu 10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN- Target Center Sat 10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum Tue 10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena Thu 11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse Fri 11/03/23 - Columbus, OH- Nationwide Arena Sun 11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena Wed 11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena Fri 11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena Sun 11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden Tue 11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Fri 11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre Sat 11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena Mon 11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens Wed 11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena Sun 11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center Mon 11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena Wed 11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena Fri 12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center Sat 12/02/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena