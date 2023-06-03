'Thanksgiving Grandma' Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton Reunite to Compete for $250K on 'The Cube' (Exclusive)

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are tightening their bond — and trying to win $250,000!

The duo’s unlikely friendship, which began when Dench mistakenly texted a then-teenage Hinton to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner, has been going strong since 2016. Now, they’re putting it to the test as contestants on The Cube.

“It seems like you guys have become a closer-knit family,” host Dwyane Wade says at the beginning of PEOPLE's exclusive first look at this week's episode.

"Absolutely," Dench replies, sharing that they “go out to dinner throughout the year.”

“We have a lot of fun together, she’s a great cook,” Hinton adds.



But after all their meals together, the youth basketball coach and trainer admits he’s only cooked for his “Thanksgiving Grandma” once in the last six years: a meal of steak, chicken and rice, which Dench actually helped out with.

“I had to show him how to do it old school," says Dench.



Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench with Dwyane Wade. Steve Dietl

Asked how the retired athlete makes his rice at home, Wade jokes, "I don't."



“I didn't get that talent," he adds. "Not the talent God gave me.”

For Hinton and Dench, their latest reunion is just another chance to catch up and continue making memories.

The pals first met in 2016 when Dench invited Hinton over for dinner through a text that was meant for her grandson. Because her grandson had switched his phone number, the message was sent to Hinton, then 17, instead.

There was some initial confusion, and the two sent selfies to each other that confirmed the mix-up. But when Hinton asked if he could still come over for dinner, Dench texted back, "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do … feed everyone," according to ABC News.

Since then, neither has let Thanksgiving pass without continuing their annual tradition.

"We are all set for year 6!" Hinton, tweeted last November, alongside a screenshot of a text message from Dench inviting him, his girlfriend Mikaela and his family for Thanksgiving once again.

The Cube airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on TBS.

