'Thanksgiving Grandma' Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton Reunite to Compete for $250K on 'The Cube' (Exclusive)

“We have a lot of fun together, she’s a great cook,” Jamal Hinton says of Wanda Dench in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at this week's episode

By
Published on June 3, 2023 12:00 PM

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are tightening their bond — and trying to win $250,000!

The duo’s unlikely friendship, which began when Dench mistakenly texted a then-teenage Hinton to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner, has been going strong since 2016. Now, they’re putting it to the test as contestants on The Cube.

“It seems like you guys have become a closer-knit family,” host Dwyane Wade says at the beginning of PEOPLE's exclusive first look at this week's episode.

"Absolutely," Dench replies, sharing that they “go out to dinner throughout the year.”

“We have a lot of fun together, she’s a great cook,” Hinton adds.

But after all their meals together, the youth basketball coach and trainer admits he’s only cooked for his “Thanksgiving Grandma” once in the last six years: a meal of steak, chicken and rice, which Dench actually helped out with.

“I had to show him how to do it old school," says Dench.

Thanksgiving Grandma and Jamal Hinton, The Cube S2 - 210
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench with Dwyane Wade.

Steve Dietl

Asked how the retired athlete makes his rice at home, Wade jokes, "I don't."

“I didn't get that talent," he adds. "Not the talent God gave me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For Hinton and Dench, their latest reunion is just another chance to catch up and continue making memories.

The pals first met in 2016 when Dench invited Hinton over for dinner through a text that was meant for her grandson. Because her grandson had switched his phone number, the message was sent to Hinton, then 17, instead.

There was some initial confusion, and the two sent selfies to each other that confirmed the mix-up. But when Hinton asked if he could still come over for dinner, Dench texted back, "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do … feed everyone," according to ABC News.

Since then, neither has let Thanksgiving pass without continuing their annual tradition.

"We are all set for year 6!" Hinton, tweeted last November, alongside a screenshot of a text message from Dench inviting him, his girlfriend Mikaela and his family for Thanksgiving once again.

The Cube airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on TBS.

Related Articles
4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer
4-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Canal After Wandering Away from Family’s Rental: ‘Heartbroken’
Pregnant Driver Evacuates School Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=korFXfVhUo0
Pregnant Driver Saves Students from Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire: 'Mommy Instincts Kicked In'
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships
Entire High School Class Sneaks into Principal's House
Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa
3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
Dev Shah, 14 of Largo, Florida, spells the winning word (psammophile) and becomes the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Dev Shah, 14, Crowned Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion — See His Winning Word
Wash. Boy, 12, Rescued After Falling Down a Well During Recess at School https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=626682656159713&set=pcb.626683389492973
12-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Down Well During Recess When Concrete Lid ‘Partially Collapsed'
California Nurse on Vacation Struck by Falling Tree Limb on Waterfall Hike
Calif. Woman Has 'No Feeling from the Chest Down' After Being Struck by Tree Limb on Vacation
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police
Search suspended for 4 people missing after Alaskan charter boat sinks: Coast Guard
3 Dead, Including Hawaii Couple, 2 Remain Missing After Boat Found Partially Submerged in Alaska
Stranded Climber is Rescued from Mount Everestâs âDeath Zoneâ
Sherpa Makes 'Almost Impossible' Rescue to Save Stranded Climber from Mount Everest’s 'Death Zone'
Elderly Oklahoma man, Carl Amos survives presumed killer bee attack
Okla. Man, 81, Breaks Hip After Falling When Swarm of Bees Attacked Him for 3 Hours Outside His Home
Ronnie Peale Jr
Search Suspended for 'Wonderful' Man, 35, Who Fell Overboard Ship While on First Cruise
85-Year-Old Man Saves Sleeping Dad and 4 Children from New Jersey House Fire
2 Good Samaritans Save Sleeping Dad and 4 Children from N.J. House Fire