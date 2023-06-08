Teyana Taylor Wears Jordan-Inspired Ballgown in Fairytale Commercial for New Sneaker Release

Teyana Taylor released a fairytale-inspired video for her collaborative sneakers with Nike starring herself, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Grammy Award winner DJ Khaled, and others!

The singer, 32, wears her shoes with a red ballgown with a matching red hairdo as she prepares to attend a special event.

Her bright cherry-red ballgown plays a central role in the commercial, which is indebted to the movie Cinderella. The visual clip plays out like a dream — with an all-star cast — and follows Taylor, whose invited to the Sneaker Ball.

After Taylor receives an invite to the Ball from Hurts, 24, she mulls over whether she should attend.

When she doubts herself — ”I don’t have anything to wear, they’re going to be all dressy” — her “fairy godfather,” DJ Khaled, 47, comes to the rescue. “Not only are you going, you’re going to be best-dressed,” he tells her.



“Dang Khaled, I didn’t know Jordan made dresses,” she tells the superproducer before he gifts her a pair of her Jordan 1 sneakers.

The commercial also features cameos from Taylor’s daughters with Iman Shumpert, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2, who play younger versions of their mom.

Remy Ma, Fabolous, Maino, and Lola Brooke also make appearances in the video.



Released on June 1, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker reportedly sold out within minutes of its launch.

“I wanted my first Jordan creation to represent my journey as a rose growing thru concrete but also an ode to all the ROSES just like me,” Taylor wrote on Instagram in May, when sharing a video of Missy Elliott wearing the shoes after Taylor gifted a pair to the rapper.

“Story time🌹 Wow!!!!,” Taylor wrote in the post. “THEE Icon, Missy Elliot doing her big one in my sneakers. Im GAGGINGGGG!! I’m still in awe & basking in this moment!"

The "Bare Wit Me" singer went on to describe how Elliott, 51, reminded her that she "was human & she went through a lot of similar emotions in this game. Crazy cause even though she is someone I consider a sister I still pinch myself when she comes out for me."

She also thanked her for "showing up for me, both BTS and loud & proud. You never had to do anything you did for me but you did it, I’ll forever give you your Roses Queen while you are still here to smell, receive & WEAR them!”

Taylor also gifted a pair of her Jordan 1 sneakers to Khaled and shared a video on Instagram of him opening the shoes in May.

