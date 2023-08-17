Police Say Texts Between Mother and Son Reveal Plot to Kill Woman: 'As Long as You Don't Shoot Me'

After a man was arrested and accused of murdering the mother of his daughter in Florida, police claim a text exchange shows that his mother helped coordinate the killing — and authorities have charged the man's mother with first-degree murder as well.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released a text exchange allegedly between Sheila Agee, 50, and Keith Agee, 20, in which police claim the mother encourages her son to kill Brooklyn Sims, the mother of his 2-year-old daughter. Sims, 18, was shot to death while working at a Home Depot on Aug. 11, the sheriff’s office said.

Keith was arrested on the day of the shooting that killed Sims and injured two others in Pensacola, Fla. Days later, the suspect’s mother was arrested in Washington County, Ala., and charged with murder for allegedly helping to coordinate the crime.

“The murder itself is unbelievable, but to know the mother knew about it and helped coordinate it is incomprehensible,” Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said in a statement.

In the texts released by the sheriff’s office, Keith appears to express that he wants to shoot Sims.

"As long as you don’t shoot me," Sheila writes.

Sheila Agee, Keith Agee. ESCAMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

In her purported response, Sheila writes she knew where the victim was and would pass along the address.

“I’m [on the way] send it,” Keith writes, referring to the address.

Sheila then writes that she is going to delete the texts from her phone. The two then went back and forth, with Keith repeatedly asking for the address. Keith then asks if he would have to go into the back of the store to find Sims, to which Sheila replies that he wouldn’t.

The text conversation ended with Sheila writing, “Do whatever you want to do. It don’t affect me either [expletive] way.”

Both Agees are now in custody at Escambia County Jail, being held without bond, according to jail records. It is not immediately clear if either has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Sims’ friends and family paid tribute to her in Cintronelle, Ala., according to WEAR News.

“Her personality. The way she could make you laugh, She could light up the whole room," her brother Breland Carter told WEAR News.

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise money for Sims’ family. The organizers described her as a “devoted mother.”

“We want everyone to remember Brooklyn as the light she really was on this Earth,” the organizers said. “Anything will help.”

