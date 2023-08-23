Texas Woman Has Narrow Escape After Spear Smashes Through Windshield While Driving on Highway

Shavone Canales was lucky to emerge unharmed after a spear pierced through the front windshield of her car and got lodged in the steering wheel on Sunday night

A Texas woman’s plans to visit a friend’s house took a dramatic turn over the weekend.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Shavone Canales was driving to a friend’s house in San Antonio when a spear pierced through the front windshield of her car, KSAT 12 News and San Antonio Express-News reported.

The weapon came in through the windshield on the passenger side of Canales’ car and became lodged in the steering wheel, she told KSAT 12. “It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that.”

The spear, which lodged itself just inches above her lap, was approximately five feet long.

“So yeah guys, I almost died,” Canales, 36, said in a video she shared on TikTok. “Somebody threw a spear through my car tonight. And I just thought I’d show y’all how bad it is.”

In the video, she shared footage of the weapon in the moments after it hit her car. It was lodged in the steering wheel and the end of the handle was poking out of the front windshield.

Canales posted a second video on TikTok sharing the reaction of authorities when they arrived on the scene.

“You could have died,” a police officer said to her as he held up the spear after removing it from her car. 

While KSAT reported that there is no known motive for the attack, Canales told the outlet of her own suspicions. 

“It was not road rage or anything,” she said. “This was unprovoked and just completely random.”

Canales added in the video: “I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody. I’m just thankful to be alive because I have kids.”

According to KENS 5, Canales did not see who threw the weapon at her car, and the San Antonio Police Department has not identified any suspects in the ongoing investigation. 

Police said they expect the perpetrator to face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

