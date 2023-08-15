Texas Woman Jailed for 30 Years for Involvement in Murder of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén

"Ms. Aguilar’s actions were indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the choices she made," said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza

Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
Cecily Aguilar. Photo:

Bell County Jail

A Texas woman was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for her role in the murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén.

Guillén went missing from what was then known as Fort Hood on April 22, 2020 after telling friends she had faced sexual harassment, per the The New York Times. Two months later, Guillén’s body was found mutilated along the Leon River near Belton, Texas.

Police say she was killed by Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, who struck her with a large hammer and hid her body inside of a large box, per the outlet. When he was eventually confronted by law enforcement hours after her remains were found, he killed himself. 

Authorities then arrested his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar for helping to cover up Guillén’s murder and dispose of her body.

On Monday the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas, announced in a press release that they sentenced the 25-year-old Aguilar to 30 years in prison for assisting Robinson in “corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing evidence” — which included Guillén’s body — to protect her boyfriend from being “prosecuted for the crime.”

Vanessa Guillen
Vanessa Guillén. US Army

Court documents said Aguilar “altered and destroyed information” of Robinson in a Google Account and “made four materially false statements” to federal investigators during their investigation into Guillén’s disappearance. 

Aguilar pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation. 

“Our hope is that today’s sentence brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillén family, who have endured such pain throughout these past few years,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas in the press release. 

Esparza continued, “Ms. Aguilar’s actions were indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the choices she made.”

Guillén’s story was pushed into the spotlight after it was discovered that she had been sexually harassed by a supervisor, which had been reported but failed to "initiate an investigation," Many women shared their own stories of sexual harassment in the military on social media following her death, reports CNN.

The movement prompted several changes to how the U.S. military handles sexual harassment cases through the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act, from which President Joe Biden signed provisions into law in 2021.

The new law took effect on Jan. 1, 2022 and required that sexual harassment complaints by military members be sent to an independent investigator instead of the soldier’s chain of command, which had been the former protocol. The new law also added sexual harassment as a criminal offense under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, per CNN and the Times.

