Texas Woman Attacked by Snake and Hawk While Mowing Her Lawn: 'Help Me, Jesus'

Peggy Jones was outside when a snake fell from the sky — and then a hawk swooped in

Published on August 8, 2023 02:01PM EDT

Warning: The video above contains a graphic image.

A Texas woman is recovering after being suddenly attacked by a snake and a hawk.

Peggy Jones, of Silsbee, Texas, was mowing the grass at her property last month at about 8 p.m. when she felt something drop from the sky, according to ABC/NBC affiliate KBMT-TV and The (Silsbee) Bee.

It was a snake, she told the news station. Then, she felt something else swoop in: a hawk.

"It was scary, and very traumatic," she said. "I think I just went into survival mode."

As the snake wrapped itself around her arm, the hawk desperately tried to retrieve the snake that had seemingly been in its possession when it was airborne moments earlier. 

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air,” Jones told NBC Houston affiliate KPRC-TV. “And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over. I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.'’’

Jones said the slithery snake struck her in the eye as it tightened its grip, and after about four attempts, the bird was able to tear the snake from her arm.

"I looked down and I was covered in blood," Jones told KBMT-TV.

Jones’ husband drove her to the emergency room where doctors confirmed that she had not been bitten by the snake, KBMT-TV reported.

Now, the South Texan is looking to move on — she has already gotten back on the tractor to mow the lawn, per KPRC-TV.

“I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!” she told the station.

