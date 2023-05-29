Texas to Become Largest State to Ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts at Public Universities

The measure will make Texas the second state — following Florida — to ban DEI initiatives in public higher education

By
Published on May 29, 2023 12:59 PM
Texas-capitol.jpg
Texas capitol. Photo: Matt Barnes Photography/Getty Images

Texas is poised to become the largest state in the country to eliminate the funding of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (also known as DEI) programs at public universities.

The Texas Tribune reports that lawmakers came to an agreement Saturday to advance legislation that would ban DEI offices, programs and training at publicly funded universities. The measure further stipulates that all hiring at public universities must be “color-blind and sex-neutral" and that schools cannot create diversity offices or hire employees to conduct DEI work.

The measure is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and will make Texas the second state — following Florida — to ban DEI initiatives in public higher education.

DEI courses have become a hot button topic, particularly among conservatives who argue that the classes will teach white students that they are inferior to their minority peers.

Progressives, however, say that these classes help foster a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

RELATED: Ron DeSantis Eliminates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Funding at Florida Public Universities

As the Chronicle of Higher Education reports, the passage of the Texas bill will lead to diversity administrators losing their jobs in the next six months, as the law goes into effect.

Students in Texas have argued they, too, will be negatively impacted by the ban on DEI programs, with one graduate student telling the Chronicle, “DEI isn’t just about enrollment. It’s about OK, how can we make sure that this student group feels comfortable enough on this campus — that way they can become part of our larger campus family.”

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will eliminate funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from public universities and prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in general education courses.

"DEI is better viewed as standing for 'discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,' and that has no place in our public institutions," DeSantis said in signing the bill, according to Florida's Voice News.

Days after the bill was signed into law in Florida, The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People issued a travel advisory for Florida, saying the state and its Republican governor are "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Administration Blocks AP African American History Course From High Schools

In a statement, the organization specifically cited the elimination of DEI programs at state universities, adding: "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Education has become a hot-button topic heading into the 2024 presidential election, with Republican-backed legislatures around the country passing bills to govern which bathrooms students use or what they speak about in classrooms (which has led to an uptick in book bans at school libraries around the country).

Related Articles
lindsey graham
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Deliver Commencement Address at West Point
Ken Paxton, ââAttorney General State of Texas
Texas Attorney General Faces Impeachment by Fellow Republicans: What to Know — Including His Wife's Role in It
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Sometimes Showed Classified Docs to Mar-a-Lago Visitors, According to Witnesses
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants: ‘Wake Up’
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Limits EPA's Power for Second Year in a Row with New Water Pollution Decision
Montana drag ban protests
Montana Enacts Law Specifically Targeting Drag Story Hours
Secret Service Agents Drunk Drove Into White House Barrier
Suspect Who Allegedly Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier Said He Was Willing to 'Kill the President'
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars exchanges words against Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas Stars Criticize Fans for Throwing Trash on Ice During Blowout Loss
Marjorie Taylor Greene buying Kevin McCarthy's chapstick at the GOP auction for 100,000
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick During GOP Auction
Kevin McCarthy
Party Leaders Reach Tentative Deal on Raising Debt Ceiling — Now Congress Has to Get on Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey
All About Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis and Their 3 Kids
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Report Claims Ron DeSantis' Police Relocation Program Lured Officers with Violent Records to Florida
Kellyanne Conways Daughter Claudia Conway Launches Playboy Bunny Career
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Launches Playboy Bunny Career: ‘Aiming to Reclaim My Womanhood’
Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Having Third Kid Was Cheaper than Birth Control
Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Poem Banned — Along with 3 Race-Related Books — at a Miami-Area School