Texas Teen, 16, Dead After Unexpectedly Suffering Medical Episode at Cheer Camp

Callie Marie Mitchell was found unresponsive at cheer camp and died a week later in the hospital

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 10:11AM EDT
Katy teen Callie Marie Mitchell unexpectedly dies after suffering medical episode at cheer camp
Photo:

Facebook

A Texas teen has died unexpectedly after being found unresponsive at cheer camp, and her parents are hoping the tragedy inspires other parents to pursue heart health checks for their children.

Callie Marie Mitchell, who hailed from Katy, was at Texas A&M University when she was discovered unresponsive by a coach last month, according to local media outlet KHOU

The coach performed CPR on Callie, 16, and she was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, but she died a week later on Aug. 1, the outlet reported.

Callie’s mother, Michelle Donahue, told KHOU that her daughter had left for cheer camp on Jul. 24 and was “super excited” about going. But once there, a coach called Michelle and Callie’s father, Scott Donahue, and asked them a question about their daughter before she was discovered unresponsive.

"She said, 'Hey, does Callie have a problem waking up in the morning?' And I said, 'No never,' ” Michelle — who is an assistant principal at Morton Ranch High School, where Callie would have started as a junior this year — recalled to the outlet. 

Katy teen Callie Marie Mitchell unexpectedly dies after suffering medical episode at cheer camp

Facebook

Following the phone call, the parents drove to the university's location at College Station, where they learned that the same coach had performed CPR on their daughter. 

"If it wasn't for [Coach] Eberly, we would have never had the chance to say goodbye," Michelle said of her daughter, adding that Callie, who started cheering when she was 2, “was like sunshine.”

“[She] always wanted to be a friend to anyone and everyone," Callie's father noted.

Scott told KHOU that Callie's suspected cause of death is likely "a cardiac arrest that was caused by Long QT syndrome.”

According to Mayo Clinic, Long QT syndrome (LQTS) “is a heart signaling disorder that can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats (arrhythmias).” 

Following their daughter’s death, Michelle and Scott want other parents to be aware of the condition and have their children undergo an electrocardiogram (EKG) on their hearts. 

"For any other parents out there, you know they do physicals every year ... EKGs are not part of a physical ... get an EKG," Scott said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to ABC13 Houston, high school athletes in Texas are able to request electrocardiogram heart screenings during their required yearly physical exams.

The legislation — House Bill 76 — was signed into law in 2019 and is known as “Cody’s Law” following the death of 18-year-old Cody Stephens. 

Stephens, a talented football player who was getting ready to play college football, died unexpectedly in 2012 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

Related Articles
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii
Wildfires in Hawaii Leave At Least 6 Dead, Says Mayor
Author John Green poses for a photo during the Turtles All the Way Down book tour, backstage at the Curran Theatre on October 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
John Green Blasts Indiana Library for Removing 'The Fault in Our Stars' From Young Adult Section
golden retriever saved from euthanasia
'Shy' Golden Retriever Being Wheeled to 'Euthanasia Room' Saved in Final Moments by Rescuers (Exclusive)
Balaji Keshava, Missing Hiker found, Chumash Wilderness / Sawmill and Grouse Mountain, California
Missing Hiker, 78, Who Was Separated from Group in California Gets Rescued After Nearly 48 Hours
Officer Ismael Perez - New Mexico officer saves newborn baby in Deming
Officer Saves Baby Who 'Was Not Breathing' After Seeing Car Run Red Light: 'He’s a Hero,' Says Dad
Texas Hiker Who Died of Heat Stroke Was Scatting Fatherâs Ashes: âHorrible Shock,â Says Sister
Texas Hiker on Journey to Scatter Father’s Ashes Found Dead at Utah National Park: 'Horrible Shock'
Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
People Jump Into Ocean to Escape Flames as Raging Wildfires Burn in Hawaii: 'It’s Apocalyptic'
Elon Musk Once Surprised Grimes with Wild Autopilot Ride on Date
Elon Musk Pursued Grimes with Wild Autopilot Ride on Date, Book Says: 'Covered His Eyes'
A stretch of beach stands empty along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City
Woman in 'Serious' Condition After 'Extremely Rare' Shark Attack That Shuts Down N.Y.C. Beach
The dairy entrepreneur Giacomo Chiapparini died overwhelmed by 25 thousand wheels of Grana Padano cheese on his farm after after a shelf of Grana Padano collapsed causing a deadly domino effect.
74-Year-Old Italian Man Dies After Being Crushed by Thousands of Cheese Wheels in Warehouse
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72.
Great-Grandparents and Dog Died Inside Home After AC Broke amid Extreme Texas Heat: 'Huge Loss'
Jessica Lindstrom, Missing Oregon Woman Found Dead After Hiking on Phoenix Trail
'Beloved' Wife and Mother Who Went Missing While Hiking in Arizona Heat Found Dead
Fatal bus crash in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, United States on August 6, 2023
At Least 3 Dead, Multiple Injured After Bus Carrying Dozens Crashes and Overturns in Pennsylvania
Mid-Air Helicopter Crash Kills 3 California Firefighters
3 Killed After Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air While Battling Blaze in California
School bus
Dozens of Children Sent to the Hospital After Summer Camp Bus Crash in Idaho: Police
Adrienne Vaughan
Publishing Executive Dies in Boat Collision off Italy’s Coast Prompting Investigation