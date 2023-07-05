Texas Teen Located After 8 Years Was 'Never Missing,' Say Neighbors; Mom Says He Was Found Unresponsive

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias was 17 years old when he went missing in Houston, Texas in 2015

July 5, 2023
Rudy Farias, who went missing 8 years ago and was just found alive
Rudy Farias. Photo:

Texas Center for the Missing

Questions are swirling around the case of a Texas teenager who was found alive over the weekend after being missing for eight years — including if the now 25-year-old man was ever truly gone.

While Rudolph “Rudy” Farias’ mother says she reported her 17-year-old son missing in March 2015 after he vanished while on a walk with his dogs, neighbors who spoke with ABC 13 disputed that claim, saying he has been spotted in the neighborhood in the past few years. 

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," neighbor Kisha Ross claimed. "That boy has never been missing." Citing civil court records, ABC 13 reports Farias’ mom, Janie Santana, lives on the same street as Ross in northeast Houston.

Ross claimed that Farias, who she knows as “Dolph,” would sometimes go to the park by himself, according to the outlet. Ross’ cousin, Broderick Conley, claimed he and Farias often hung out together and had “laughing good times.” But Ross and Conley said they have not seen Farias in the last few weeks.

Another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed to ABC13 that he has seen Farias living at his mom’s home for years.

"I was just shocked someone over here was missing, and we see him," he claimed. "It's shocking to everyone."

Farias was transported to the hospital Saturday after being found unresponsive outside of a church with cuts and bruises across his body, Farias' mom told ABC13. She also believes he has been abused.

On Sunday, The Texas Center for the Missing confirmed Farias — who the organization says disappeared on March 6, 2015 — had been found alive.

“My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us,” reads a family statement shared by The Texas Center for Missing, per ABC 13.

“We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

At the time he went missing, he was suffering from depression after losing his brother in a motorcycle accident, NBC News reports, citing family members.

On Tuesday, Santana claimed the man her neighbors have spent time with and seen living with her is actually her nephew, according to NBC.

The mom also showed a picture to the outlet of the person she said was her nephew, but neighbors say that’s not the same person they spent time with. Houston police also revealed this week that Farias' family contacted authorities in 2018 to report that he was staying behind a relative's home, but he was never found after police searched the property, USA Today reports.

A spokesperson with the Houston Department declined to comment to PEOPLE on the case, citing the active investigation.

Houston police said in a Tweet that investigators are scheduled to speak with Farias and his family on Wednesday “to determine his whereabouts since he was reported missing in 2015.” Further updates are expected to be released on the department's social media pages.

