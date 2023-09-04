Texas Teen Facing Capital Murder Charges After Being Subject of AMBER Alert

Natalie Navarro, 17, is one of two people facing charges in the reported fatal shooting of Arturo Peña, authorities say

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
Updated on September 4, 2023 08:19PM EDT
STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT for Natalie Navarro from Dallas, TX, on 09/01/2023
Natalie Navarro. Photo:

Texas Amber Alerts

A Texas teenager who was initially the subject of an AMBER Alert last week is now facing capital murder charges, according to police records and a press statement. 

The Garland Police Department discovered the body of 21-year-old Arturo Peña in a car in Garland, Texas, on Tuesday, two days after he had been reported missing, they said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

Police arrived at the scene after being notified of a man passed out in a car. Once at the scene, law enforcement determined that Peña had been shot, the statement said. 

On Friday, an update on the statement said that police identified 17-year-old Natalie Navarro as one of two suspects in the shooting. She was arrested and is currently held at the Webb County Jail.

Arturo Pena
Arturo Pena.

GoFundMe

She has been arraigned there, but still needs to be transported to Dallas County Jail before she is formally charged, a process that can take up to 15 days, Sergeant Richard Maldonado, a lieutenant with the Garland Police Department told PEOPLE on Monday.

The day before Navarro’s arrest, an Amber Alert had been issued in search of the teenager by Dallas Police after she was last seen on Thursday afternoon, and authorities believed her “to be in grave or immediate danger,” NBC DFW reported.

“Navarro was subsequently located by law enforcement and is currently safe and in custody,” police later said in their social media statement. 

Maldonado told PEOPLE that the arrest warrant for the murder and the AMBER alert were independent of each other. 

Yordy Martinez, 21, who was identified as a suspect in the supposed abduction in the AMBER Alert initially posted by police, is also facing an arrest warrant as a “person of interest” in Peña’s death, Garland Police said in their Facebook statement. 

His whereabouts are unknown, Maldonado told PEOPLE. 

“I believe they knew each other, but I don’t know the extent of their relationship,” he said of Martinez and Navarro’s relationship.   

Navarro is currently facing capital murder charges and is being held on a million-dollar bond, according to jail records. In Texas, such a charge could result in life in prison without parole, or the death penalty. The charge of murder is punishable by up to life in prison, with the possibility for parole.

Maldonado said Navarro is yet to enter a plea, and could not confirm if she has retained an attorney. 

Yordy Martinez
Yordy Martinez.

Texas Amber Alerts

In a GoFundMe set up last week, Veronica Lopez, a woman identifying as Peña’s wife, said “Our angel was viciously taken from his family and loved ones.” 

While the date of death was not announced by police in the statements, Lopez said in the fundraiser that Peña died on Aug. 26, three days before his body was discovered by law enforcement. 

Lopez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

