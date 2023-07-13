Man Who Strangled Pregnant Sister, Claiming She Was an 'Embarrassment,' Gets 40 Years in Prison

Eduardo Arevalo, who was 19 at the time, had faced life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder in connection with the 2019 death of Viridiana Arevalo

Published on July 13, 2023 12:51PM EDT
Viridiana Arevalo
Viridiana Arevalo. Photo: The Colony Police Department

A Texas man who killed his pregnant sister and staged it to look like she'd died by suicide will spend 40 years in prison.

Eduardo Arevalo, who was 19 at the time of the killing, was handed down the sentence on June 9 after pleading guilty to a charge of felony murder, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Previously, he had faced life in prison without the possibility of parole for the more serious charge of capital murder in connection with the 2019 death of his older sister, 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo, who was eight-months pregnant when she died. Police have said Eduardo killed his sister because he believed that her pregnancy was an "embarrassment" to the family.

On Dec. 17, 2019, Viridiana was reported missing by relatives in The Colony, a suburb of Dallas, PEOPLE previously reported.

Family members initially believed that Viridiana intended to harm herself after authorities found a note amid her disappearance indicating she planned to die by suicide, KDFW reported.

But police at the time said Eduardo later confessed to writing the note himself because he wanted her killing to look like a suicide.

He told detectives that he was embarrassed by his pregnant sister, and did not think she would be a good mother to her baby girl, authorities have said.

"The only reason he gave for killing her was that she was an embarrassment to her family, and he stated it would be better off that she wasn't here," Sgt. Aaron Woodard, public information officer with The Colony Police Department, told ABC13.

Eduardo claimed to police that he strangled his sister as she sat on the couch at their family home following an argument on Dec. 16, 2019, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by KXAS.

After committing the murder, he put her body in his car and dumped it in a remote area outside of the city, police said.

He later returned to the area to fetch her body and bring it back to The Colony, where he reportedly dumped it in an alley, according to police. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured Eduardo near the crime scene.

Derek A. Adame, who is listed as Eduardo's attorney in court records, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. 

