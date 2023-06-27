Tx. Man Whose Car Was 'Severely Burned' Found Alive After What Seems to Be ‘Pre-Planned’ Disappearance

Police investigating Brett Detamore's disappearance said the man's car was found "burned" at Bear Creek Pioneers Park the same day he was reported missing

By
Published on June 27, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Brett Detamore
Brett Detamore. Photo:

West University Place Police Department 

A missing Texas man has been found alive nearly a week after he vanished in what police say appears to have been a "pre-planned" disappearance.

Brett Detamore, 38, was reported missing Wednesday morning after having been last seen in West University Place, according to a bulletin shared on Facebook by the West University Place Police Department (WUPD).

A short time later, police found Detamore’s car “burned at Bear Creek Pioneers Park” in Houston, the department said. However, officials failed to locate the missing man during a subsequent ground search of the park."

Early Tuesday morning, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen announced on Twitter that Detamore had been located and transported to a hospital “or medical evaluation & treatment.”

Detamore was “reunited with his family” shortly after he was located, according to police.

In a subsequent update, police said that "based on evidence gathered thus far, it appears that Brett’s disappearance was pre-planned."

"Our investigation has not revealed any indications of foul play at this time," police wrote. "We are diligently analyzing the available information to understand the motives and circumstances surrounding this decision."

Using Virtual Gate security cameras located in the area, police determined that Detamore left West U around 4:20 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to the WUPD and its chief Ken Walker.

At a press conference on Monday, streamed by FOX affiliate KRIV, Walker said it is not uncommon for Detamore to be out and about at that time, as he “goes to work early” in the mornings.

Detamore’s wife came to the West U police station around 8:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday and reported her husband missing, according to the chief.

Officers from the Houston Police department found Detamore's car, described as a new yellow Dodge Ram pickup truck in a Facebook post shared by Rosen, burned out at the park just hours after Detamore was reported missing, Walker said.

One officer located a secret VIN number to confirm the vehicle belonged to Detamore.

“The vehicle was severely burned. Most of the identifying information had been destroyed,” Walker told reporters at Monday’s press conference.

During the press conference, police also said that a witness claimed to see a man “walking away from a burning vehicle in the vicinity of the park” where Detamore’s vehicle was located.

"The witness account is an essential piece of information that may shed light on the event surrounding Brett’s disappearance," police wrote in an update on Tuesday. "Our dedicated investigators are carefully examining this testimony and considering its significance in the overall investigation."

Police also said they had "requested subpoenas for both financial and phone records" that could be "critical in piecing together the puzzle and gaining insight."

The family is asking for privacy at this time, officials said.

