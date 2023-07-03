Texas Man Dead after Jumping off 40-Foot Embankment into Shallow Portion of Lake

A man has died after making a dive off a 40-foot embankment into a shallow section of a lake in eastern Texas, according to police.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Gladewater Lake, 20 miles west of Longview, Texas, a news release from the Gladewater Police Department said.

After receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive male in the area, emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where at least seven witnesses stated that the man, 34, "dove headfirst from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was approximately 4 feet deep."

People who observed the man’s dive helped pull him out of the water and tried rendering aid, Gladewater Police said. First responders attempted to resuscitate the victim when they arrived but he died from his injuries.

Police said an initial investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident. The tragedy occurred off the main part of the lake in an area "surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and [with] a rocky bottom," say police.



The investigation is ongoing.