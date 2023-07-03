Texas Man Dead after Jumping off 40-Foot Embankment into Shallow Portion of Lake

First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the victim died from his injuries

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 12:55PM EDT
Lake Gladewater
Lake Gladewater. Photo:

Lake Gladewater Facebook

A man has died after making a dive off a 40-foot embankment into a shallow section of a lake in eastern Texas, according to police.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Gladewater Lake, 20 miles west of Longview, Texas, a news release from the Gladewater Police Department said.

After receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive male in the area, emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where at least seven witnesses stated that the man, 34, "dove headfirst from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was approximately 4 feet deep."

People who observed the man’s dive helped pull him out of the water and tried rendering aid, Gladewater Police said. First responders attempted to resuscitate the victim when they arrived but he died from his injuries.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Police said an initial investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident. The tragedy occurred off the main part of the lake in an area "surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and [with] a rocky bottom," say police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Was Almost a Real-Life History Teacher - Now He Just Plays One!
Gabriel Iglesias' Private Plane Makes 'Emergency Landing' After Skidding Off a Runway
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
missing stoughton woman
Police Concerned About ‘Health and Wellbeing’ of Missing Mass. Woman Last Seen Near Local Pond
St Liborious St louis fire
Historic Missouri Church-Turned-Skate Park Burns Down in St. Louis: 'This Is Not The End'
homer-hogues
Homer Hogues, One of the Last Tuskegee Airmen, Dead at 96
Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes
'Obsessed' Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Returns to Crime Scene Days Later and Dies by Suicide in Front of Cops
Tyler and Kelsey Wedding
Utah Bride Discovers Her Mother-In-Law Was a Nurse Who Helped Deliver Her (Exclusive)
Billy Waugh
A Warrior's Goodbye: A Heartfelt Sendoff Hosted for Legendary Green Beret and 'National Hero' Billy Waugh
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
Friends Speak Out After 5 Teens Die in Florida Crash: 'They Had The Most Beautiful Souls'
Dog Siblings Reunite after finding each other on Instagram
Dog Siblings Living in Different States Reunite After Finding Each Other on Instagram (Exclusive)
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
5 Teens Dead, Including 4 Co-Workers, After Car Crashed into Florida Pond: ‘Tragic Loss’
People walk in the shopping district of Myeongdong in downtown Seoul, South Korea
South Koreans Are Now Younger as New Age-Counting Law Goes into Effect
Chicago's skyline is seen from the 360 Chicago Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketing the city
Over 80 Million in U.S. Under Air Quality Alerts as Smoke from Canada Wildfires Returns
bull shark swimming off the coast of Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Shark Yanks Man Who Put His Hands in the Water Off Boat in Florida Everglades, Video Shows
Brett Detamore
Tx. Man Whose Car Was 'Severely Burned' Found Alive After What Seems to Be ‘Pre-Planned’ Disappearance
Elyse, Christopher and Beidi Chambers, GoFundMe
Man Mourns Wife and Daughter Who Died in Crash on Way to Doctor's Appointment: 'Didn’t Even Say Goodbye'