Texas Man Allegedly Confessed to Killing Wife Because of 'Jealousy Problems': Police

A Texas man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he killed his common-law wife, the Cameron County Sheriff said in a press release.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Brownsville due to a “welfare concern.” Inside they found the body of Jocelyn Morales, 22, with “anomalies” and suspected foul play, Sheriff Eric Garza said.

The next day, authorities allege that Morales’ husband Abel Giovani Nava was arrested and eventually confessed to killing her because of "jealousy problems," according to the release.

Nava initially fled the scene, authorities allege, but he was located in a parking lot in Lincoln Park, Texas, by an investigator for the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, said District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

“With all the modern technology currently used in today’s police work, a good old-fashioned police officer walking the beat helped win the day,” Saenz said in a Facebook post. “Now Nava will wait to answer the criminal charges pending against him.”

Nava was charged with first-degree murder and is in custody at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Facility, deputies said.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Cameron County Sheriff's Office

A GoFundMe was started my Morales’ family and has already raised over $6,000.

“This tragedy has not only left my family completely heartbroken, but it has also blindsided us with the unexpected funeral expenses,” wrote Morales’ sister, Natalie Ramirez, who organized the GoFundMe. “I ask for any donations to help give my sister a beautiful funeral that she deserves, so we can say our final goodbyes to her.”

Authorities have not yet revealed a cause of death.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.