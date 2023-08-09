Texas Hiker on Journey to Scatter Father’s Ashes Found Dead at Utah National Park: 'Horrible Shock'

A Texas man was found dead at a national park in Utah while on a trip to spread his father's ashes, according to his family.

The victim's sisters told the Associated Press that their brother, James "Jimmy" Bernard Hendricks, 66, was found dead at Arches National Park on Aug. 1 while traveling to pay tribute to their late father, who died in 2018.

Hendricks had visited the park as he headed west to the Sierra Nevada mountains, where he planned to scatter his father's ashes on a peak, per the AP.

In a statement, the National Park Service said that park rangers initiated a search for Hendricks on Aug. 1 after he was "reported overdue." The motel where he was staying reported him missing, per The Washington Post.

After he was reported missing, his car was found parked at the Sand Dune Arch Trail parking lot, according to officials. Later that day, rangers discovered his body off-trail.

Hendricks had been documenting the trip in a series on Facebook called "Travels with Neil: A Final Journey with My Father," with the 66-year-old sharing photos as he stopped at lookouts and national parks along the way to pay tribute to their patriarch, according to The Washington Post.

His last update was posted on July 28 before his planned hike at Arches National Park. "I’m going to get there at the crack of dawn, before the traffic restrictions take effect," he wrote. "The light will be better for photographs early in the morning, anyway."

His sisters told the AP that Hendricks likely went on a long hike the following morning, which was the last time he was seen alive. They believe he died on a shorter hike that same day.

Hendricks was an experienced hiker, but his water bottle was empty, according to Brough, who said that her brother had also been taking medication that can cause dehydration.

Another factor was heat, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit that day, according to the news agency.

Although an official cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office heat and altitude are "relevant factors."

The National Park Service, which investigated alongside police, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The close-knit family planned to gather in New York later this year to scatter the ashes of Ron Hendricks, a sibling whose remains were recently identified after he went missing in a storm in 1992, per The Washington Post.



The family still plans to take the trip, which will now be in memory of both brothers.

"He was a person who spread joy to every living thing he met, and to him, all the universe was alive," Brough told local San Antonio outlet MySA. "He was loved by countless people because he was an unusually kind, sweet person who made friends easily. Now all these people are grieving."

Speaking to the AP, she added, “It was just a horrible crushing blow.”