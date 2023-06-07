Tx. Girl Graduates High School at 14, Just Like Her Older Sister: 'Huge Accomplishment,' Says Mom

A North Texas family is celebrating a unique achievement — for the second time.

Oforitsenere Bodunrin recently earned her high school diploma at the young age of 14, following in the footsteps of her older sister, Fifehanmi Bodunrin, who graduated from the same high school at the same age in 2019 and is currently studying at LeTourneau University.

“She mirrored her sister. So everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well,” mother Bawo Bodunrin told CBS outlet KTVT.

Bawo said she identified Oforitsenere’s academic gifts early on, noting that her daughter was already reading by age 2 and doing multiplication by 4. “Normally you would say the sky is the limit. For her, the sky is the beginning,” Bawo said, per KTVT.

Still, navigating high school surrounded by much-older classmates wasn’t always easy for Oforitsenere, according to the Arlington Independent School District. She struggled to fit in and open up at first, until one of her teachers, Gerri Brown, offered her guidance and support.

"I am so remarkably proud of Oforitsenere," Brown told the school district. "She has been fun, sweet and studious as a student and leader, and I can’t wait to see what she will do. I know she will save the world.”

Oforitsenere Bodunrin. Arlington ISD

Once she came out of her shell, the young student flourished. She packed her four years at Martin with a robust list of extracurriculars, including serving as president of Key Club and as an editor for Martin Student News. She was also a historian for the Black Student Union, a Future Business Leaders of America state finalist, president of the Filmmaker’s Society, and historian for the National Art Honors Society.

While her family, teachers, and peers marvel at her accomplishment, Oforitsenere is nonplussed. “Whenever people ask me, ‘So how is this? Is this so strange for you?’ Like not really,” she said, per KTVT.



In honor of her May 31 graduation, the City of Arlington gave Oforitsenere a special shout-out on Twitter that includes a video of the teen walking across the stage in her cap and gown.

“Oforitsenere Bodunrin was only 10 when she started her freshman year at Martin High School, but that didn’t stop her from making the most of her time and excelling,” the city tweeted, noting that she graduated at the top of her class.



Oforitsenere Bodunrin. Arlington ISD

The student's already looking ahead to the future, with plans to attend the University of Texas-Arlington in the fall to study computer science and aviation.

“Oforitsenere getting out of school so early is a huge accomplishment,” her mom told school officials.