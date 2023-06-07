Tx. Girl Graduates High School at 14, Just Like Her Older Sister: 'Huge Accomplishment,' Says Mom

Oforitsenere Bodunrin was only 10 when she started high school, now she's graduated at the top of her class

By Erin Clack
Published on June 7, 2023 03:59 PM
Oforitsenere Bodunrin 14-Year-Old Tx. Girl Graduates High School
Oforitsenere Bodunrin. Photo:

Arlington ISD

A North Texas family is celebrating a unique achievement — for the second time.

Oforitsenere Bodunrin recently earned her high school diploma at the young age of 14, following in the footsteps of her older sister, Fifehanmi Bodunrin, who graduated from the same high school at the same age in 2019 and is currently studying at LeTourneau University.

“She mirrored her sister. So everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well,” mother Bawo Bodunrin told CBS outlet KTVT.

Bawo said she identified Oforitsenere’s academic gifts early on, noting that her daughter was already reading by age 2 and doing multiplication by 4. “Normally you would say the sky is the limit. For her, the sky is the beginning,” Bawo said, per KTVT.

Still, navigating high school surrounded by much-older classmates wasn’t always easy for Oforitsenere, according to the Arlington Independent School District. She struggled to fit in and open up at first, until one of her teachers, Gerri Brown, offered her guidance and support.

"I am so remarkably proud of Oforitsenere," Brown told the school district. "She has been fun, sweet and studious as a student and leader, and I can’t wait to see what she will do. I know she will save the world.”

Oforitsenere Bodunrin 14-Year-Old Tx. Girl Graduates High School
Oforitsenere Bodunrin.

Arlington ISD

Once she came out of her shell, the young student flourished. She packed her four years at Martin with a robust list of extracurriculars, including serving as president of Key Club and as an editor for Martin Student News. She was also a historian for the Black Student Union, a Future Business Leaders of America state finalist, president of the Filmmaker’s Society, and historian for the National Art Honors Society.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

While her family, teachers, and peers marvel at her accomplishment, Oforitsenere is nonplussed. “Whenever people ask me, ‘So how is this? Is this so strange for you?’ Like not really,” she said, per KTVT.

In honor of her May 31 graduation, the City of Arlington gave Oforitsenere a special shout-out on Twitter that includes a video of the teen walking across the stage in her cap and gown.

“Oforitsenere Bodunrin was only 10 when she started her freshman year at Martin High School, but that didn’t stop her from making the most of her time and excelling,” the city tweeted, noting that she graduated at the top of her class.

Oforitsenere Bodunrin 14-Year-Old Tx. Girl Graduates High School
Oforitsenere Bodunrin.

Arlington ISD

The student's already looking ahead to the future, with plans to attend the University of Texas-Arlington in the fall to study computer science and aviation.

“Oforitsenere getting out of school so early is a huge accomplishment,” her mom told school officials.

Related Articles
Dawes Eddy
Body of Wash. Man Found After He Went Missing Climbing Mount Rainier for 50th Time to Celebrate Birthday
Girl, 10, Found Alive After Getting Ã¢ÂÂSuddenly SeparatedÃ¢ÂÂ from Family in Wash. Mountains -- and Spending Night Alone
'Resourceful' Girl, 10, Survives Night Alone in Wash. Wilderness After Being ‘Suddenly Separated’ from Family
A firefighting plane flies above wildfires in Shellburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada, on May 31, 2023
All About the 2023 Central Canada Wildfires Affecting Parts of the United States
Anders Wiklof admires a saxophone
One of Finland’s Richest Men Slapped with $130,000 Fine for Driving 20 mph Over Speed Limit
Several people were injured in a shooting outside of the Altria Theatre after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony in Richmond
Father, 36, and Son, 18, Shot and Killed Walking Out of Boy's High School Graduation in Virginia
Amari Quarles - Teen Drowns Trying to Save Brother from River: He Died a Hero Mom Says
Teen Drowns Trying to Save Younger Brother from Calif. River: ‘My Son Died a Hero,’ Dad Says
Large crowds gather at Glendale Unified School District meeting where parents and activists clash
Physical Brawl Erupts Over LGTBQ Rights Outside Calif. School as Board Meeting Votes on Pride
Body Found in Okla. Storm Drain Belongs to 67-Year-Old Man Who Disappeared in December
Human Remains Found in Okla. Storm Drain Identified as Man, 67, Missing Since December: Police
Ariana Sutton Go Fund Me
'Devoted' Mom and Wife of Mass. Police Officer Dies by Suicide Days After Giving Birth to Twins
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's High School Graduation
Calif. Girl, 17, Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's Graduation: 'She Had a Bright Future'
Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets
Retired Handyman Claims $476M Jackpot, New York's Largest Mega Millions Prize: 'Doesn’t Feel Real'
Scuba Diver Finds Grenade
Scuba Diver Finds Live Tear Gas Grenade from the Early 2000s While Exploring Oklahoma Lake
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'
River landscape view in Vail, Colorado
Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'