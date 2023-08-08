3 Years and 300 Miles Later, Texas Family Reunited with Lost Dog

This story gets two paws up! A family in Texas had the surprise of a lifetime when one of their dogs who’d gone missing three years ago was recently found safe and sound.



In July 2020, Rex and Britnee Smith had the perfect family unit in Little Rock, Arkansas with their daughter, just 5 years old at the time, and their two pit bulls, Jack and Jill. Unfortunately, according to USA Today, it was during this time that their two pups managed to wrangle their way from the family’s fenced-in backyard, thus becoming lost.

Texas family gets reunited with pet years later. Friends of the Animal Village/Facebook

Despite their best efforts, hanging flyers, canvassing the neighborhood, knocking on doors, and making social media alerts, the Smiths had no luck locating Jack and Jill. Eventually, the Arkansas clan had to pack up and relocate approximately 300 miles away to McKinney, Texas — without their furry family members.



Although occasionally the Smiths would get a phone call or alert claiming the canines were found, the leads always seemed to bark up the wrong tree. While the family kept hope alive, over time, they felt the chances growing smaller and smaller of being reunited with Jack and Jill.

"I didn't think our dogs would ever come back because they're such great dogs and I know no one would ever just turn them in or take them to the vet," Britnee shared. Their little girl especially missed the pups.



But then, in late July, everything changed. After several excruciating years, they finally got the phone call they’d been waiting for. Rex was contacted by Little Rock Animal Village and told that Jill was alive and well. Next, Rex phoned Britnee, who cried tears of joy after hearing the news. The clinic credits the reunion to the Smiths previously deciding to place a microchip in Jill.

“If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times… microchips save lives,” the Little Rock Animal Village said in a Facebook post on July 28. In the upload, Rex sat on the clinic floor, smiling as he petted Jill and his family happily stood next to him as they all posed for a couple of group pics. “We love a happy ending,” the animal village added before urging customers and readers alike to consider microchips for their fur babies. The facility noted that donations “for the price of a cup of coffee” could help others get the procedure for their pets.

The Smiths, who drove from Texas to Arkansas to retrieve Jill, admitted they were a bit nervous after spending so much time apart — afraid that maybe her temperament could have changed or she wouldn’t remember them. However, after reuniting with her, Britnee said, "It's like she never left us. We picked up right off when she left three years ago. She came right into our arms."



The family, overcome with happiness, admitted they wish they knew what happened for all of those years after Jill disappeared, especially since she was found just a few blocks away from their old house. "We wish she could talk. We have so many questions and we just want to ask her 'Take us from the beginning, what happened?' " Rex confessed.

Jill was examined by a vet and aside from minor scrapes, the pooch was declared healthy overall. Britnee also treated the pet to a day at the dog spa where she was groomed and had her teeth cleaned. "We found our family member," Rex added, sharing that Jill loves taking naps with their daughter.



As for Jack, he still hasn’t been found, but the Smiths hope that one day they will all be reunited.

