3 Years and 300 Miles Later, Texas Family Reunited with Lost Dog

A Texas family gets an unbelievable ending when their pooch turns up safe several years later

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 12:47AM EDT
Friends of the Animal Village
Photo:

Friends of the Animal Village/Facebook

This story gets two paws up! A family in Texas had the surprise of a lifetime when one of their dogs who’d gone missing three years ago was recently found safe and sound. 


In July 2020, Rex and Britnee Smith had the perfect family unit in Little Rock, Arkansas with their daughter, just 5 years old at the time, and their two pit bulls, Jack and Jill. Unfortunately, according to USA Today, it was during this time that their two pups managed to wrangle their way from the family’s fenced-in backyard, thus becoming lost.

Friends of the Animal Village
Texas family gets reunited with pet years later.

Friends of the Animal Village/Facebook

Despite their best efforts, hanging flyers, canvassing the neighborhood, knocking on doors, and making social media alerts, the Smiths had no luck locating Jack and Jill. Eventually, the Arkansas clan had to pack up and relocate approximately 300 miles away to McKinney, Texas — without their furry family members. 


Although occasionally the Smiths would get a phone call or alert claiming the canines were found, the leads always seemed to bark up the wrong tree. While the family kept hope alive, over time, they felt the chances growing smaller and smaller of being reunited with Jack and Jill.

"I didn't think our dogs would ever come back because they're such great dogs and I know no one would ever just turn them in or take them to the vet," Britnee shared. Their little girl especially missed the pups. 


But then, in late July, everything changed. After several excruciating years, they finally got the phone call they’d been waiting for. Rex was contacted by Little Rock Animal Village and told that Jill was alive and well. Next, Rex phoned Britnee, who cried tears of joy after hearing the news. The clinic credits the reunion to the Smiths previously deciding to place a microchip in Jill.

“If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times… microchips save lives,” the Little Rock Animal Village said in a Facebook post on July 28. In the upload, Rex sat on the clinic floor, smiling as he petted Jill and his family happily stood next to him as they all posed for a couple of group pics. “We love a happy ending,” the animal village added before urging customers and readers alike to consider microchips for their fur babies. The facility noted that donations “for the price of a cup of coffee” could help others get the procedure for their pets. 

The Smiths, who drove from Texas to Arkansas to retrieve Jill, admitted they were a bit nervous after spending so much time apart — afraid that maybe her temperament could have changed or she wouldn’t remember them. However, after reuniting with her, Britnee said, "It's like she never left us. We picked up right off when she left three years ago. She came right into our arms." 


The family, overcome with happiness, admitted they wish they knew what happened for all of those years after Jill disappeared, especially since she was found just a few blocks away from their old house. "We wish she could talk. We have so many questions and we just want to ask her 'Take us from the beginning, what happened?' " Rex confessed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jill was examined by a vet and aside from minor scrapes, the pooch was declared healthy overall. Britnee also treated the pet to a day at the dog spa where she was groomed and had her teeth cleaned. "We found our family member," Rex added, sharing that Jill loves taking naps with their daughter. 


As for Jack, he still hasn’t been found, but the Smiths hope that one day they will all be reunited.

Related Articles
Animal Rescue League of Berks County
Malnourished Alligator Named 'Fluffy' Found in Pennsylvania Creek
Sun bear
Here Are the U.S. Zoos with Sun Bears — the Now-Viral Bears That Stand on Their Hind Legs
Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later
Rescue Beagle Is 'Excited About Absolutely Everything' One Year After Leaving Breeding Facility
Maternity Dog 1
Therapy Dog Wins Award for Helping Mom Through Childbirth: ‘She Makes Every Day Easier’
Animal Rescue League of Boston
Boston Animal Rescue Helps Two 30-Lb. Shelter Cats Get Healthy Ahead of Adoption
Roseate Spoonbill
Rare Bright Pink Bird Spotted in Wisconsin for the First Time in 178 Years
A man's hand is stroking a dog
Petting a Dog for Just a Few Minutes Can Reduce Stress and Increase Happy Hormones
Officer in VA adopts kitten that was thrown out of car window
Va. Officer Adopts Kitten After She Was Reportedly Thrown from a Vehicle
A Hamiltonian beagle dog is drinking water from a bottle.
How Do You Keep Pets Safe in the Summer Heat? A Vet's Hot Weather Safety Tips for Pet Owners
Woman working from home, holding her French bulldog in the lap
Can I Leave Money to My Pet in My Will? A Lawyer's Advice on How to Legally Protect Your Pets
Rescue dogs' deaths
12 Rescue Dogs Die After AC Fails in Canines' Trailer on Way to Adoption Event, Nonprofit Says
a bear cools off in a JACUZZI during a US heatwave
Bear Caught Cooling Off in California Homeowner's Backyard Jacuzzi amid Heat Wave
puppy with cape cod shaped marking
Massachusetts Puppy Named Chowdah Born with Distinctive Marking Shaped Like Cape Cod
Manatees gathered together in a lagoon
Florida Sheriff's Office Asks Public to Stop Calling Them About Mating Manatee Sightings
This alligator, named Brooke, is owned by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and came to the UF Veterinary Hospital for a full diagnostic work-up on July 25
Massive Florida Zoo Alligator Gets CT Scan to Identify Strange but Common Problem
dog bite prevention
How Do You Prevent Stress-Induced Biting in Dogs? An Expert Trainer's Advice for Pet Parents