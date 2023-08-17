'My Poor Daughter': Texas Dad Recounts Heartbreak of Finding Girl Dead After Frantically Trying to Reach Her

Maria Gonzalez, 11, was found dead underneath her own bed last weekend and is believed to have been killed while her father was at work

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Pasadena father found 11-year-old, Maria Gonzalez; daughter strangled under bed
Carmelo Gonzalez. Photo:

ABC13 Houston/YouTube

The father of an 11-year-old girl who was beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death inside her family’s home last weekend is mourning his daughter’s death.

“They left her under the bed in a plastic bag,” Carmelo Gonzalez, who was at work at the time of his daughter’s killing, told local Fox 26 News this week. “They left my poor daughter.”

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Brugger said at a news conference Tuesday that Gonzalez, 32, is not a suspect in his daughter Maria Gonzalez’s death, and that he was frantically trying to check in on Maria after she texted him saying there was someone knocking repeatedly at the front door.

"I told her don’t open the door because I am arriving at work, and she responded I am in my bed," Gonzalez told Fox 26.

But that’s the last Gonzalez heard from his daughter. Throughout the rest of the day, he tried to reach her on the phone during breaks at work before he finally called relatives who also lived in the Houston area apartment complex.

"I called and called and called," Gonzalez told local television station KHOU11 earlier this week.

Maria’s aunt – Gonzalez’s sister-in-law – went over to check on Maria and found the apartment door unlocked. When she entered, Chief Brugger told reporters the woman thought things were out of place and quickly backed out of the apartment, hurrying to get her husband, Gonzalez’s brother, to come check the unit with her.

The aunt and uncle could not find Maria, however, prompting Gonzalez to rush home from work. “He immediately went home,” the police chief said.

Gonzalez soon found his daughter’s body under the bed, Chief Brugger said.

Police do not currently have a suspect and have asked neighbors to come forward if they saw anything suspicious that morning.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brugger said the child's killing has taken a toll on a number of officers who arrived at the scene, as well as the Gonzalez family and the apartment building's other residents.

“There’s a large Guatemalan population there in the apartment complex,” the police chief said. “It’s a fairly close community there.”

Gonzalez and his daughter had moved to the United States from Guatemala about four years ago, first living in Florida before moving to Austin, Texas, and later Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. Maria's mother still lives in Guatemala, police said.

“She was a sweet little girl,” one neighbor told KHOU11, adding that the community had just gathered to celebrate her 11th birthday earlier this summer. "A little angel."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Abigail Jo Shry Charged With Threatening to Kill Federal Judge Overseeing Trump Election Fraud Case
Texas Woman Charged with Threatening to Kill Federal Judge Overseeing Trump's Jan. 6 Case
Antonio Armstrong Jr., is taken into custody after a guilty verdict in his capital murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Son of NFL Star Antonio Armstrong Found Guilty of 2016 Murder of Parents
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Melania Trump Carries On After Georgia Indictment: 'Another Problem for Her Husband, Not for Her' (Exclusive)
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Teen Identified After Deadly Texas Boat Crash
Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Texas Boat Crash: 'Tragic Loss'
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump 'Livid' amid Georgia Charges, 'Surrounded by People Who Love and Adore Him' (Exclusive Source)
Spencer Moen, N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif.
Ex-San Jose State Trainer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Women Athletes: ‘Maddening,’ Former Player Says
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death and Left Under Her Bed While Dad Was at Work
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death While Dad Was at Work and Frantically Trying to Reach Her
A Goodhue police car is parked outside City Hall on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
Entire Minnesota Police Department Resigns Over Low Pay and 'Harsh Reality' of Job
laura george and jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the ‘Absolute Best Blessing’ from Her Parents During Her Teen Years (Exclusive)
Dog Who Survived Gunshot Finds Home
Rescue German Shepherd Who Survived Gunshot Wound to the Head Finds a New Home in Kentucky
Anna Willis (Letalien) Domestic Violence Victim
Ala. Woman Suffers Severe Burns When Husband Allegedly Pours Flammable Liquid on Her, Sets Her on Fire
Narciso Bano was charged with murder and Francisca Carrizales was charged with tampering with a human corpse
A Slain Man Found Wrapped in Plastic Was Allegedly Having Affair with Boss's Wife — Now Boss & Wife Are Charged
Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic
Sisters, 11 and 13, Found Dead Alongside Man in Suspected Murder-Suicide: 'Deeply Missed, Always Remembered'
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud